(Welcome to Not Dead Yet, a feature dedicated to new Blu-ray releases and what special features you should be excited about. Because yes, some of us still like to own physical copies of our movies.)

This week’s Blu-ray round-up has the wildly entertaining Mission: Impossible – Fallout, the shockingly bad Mile 22, the horror classic Candyman, the thrilling computer screen mystery Searching, and the historical drama Lizzie. Here are the new Blu-ray releases and their special features you should check out this week and beyond.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Now Available on Digital; Blu-ray Arriving 12/4

I don’t know how this keeps happening, but every few years, a new Mission: Impossible sequel arrives, and it kicks major ass. While most other franchises diminish over time, Mission: Impossible has only improved. The latest, Fallout, is one of the most exciting installments yet. Director Christopher McQuarrie pulls out all the stops, crafting one of the most unapologetically entertaining movies of the year. Tom Cruise is back again as Ethan Hunt, once again engaging in crazy, dangerous, deadly stunts.

Cruise is, as usual, the center of attention. But Fallout surrounds him with great supporting players. Rebecca Ferguson is back as the alluring Isla Faust. And Henry Cavill and his mustache make an impression as brawling CIA agent August Walker. The plot involves Hunt and his team trying to track down missing plutonium cores, but Fallout also takes time to connect itself to every Mission film before it. While the other sequels virtually ignored the other films, Fallout embraces the legacy of the saga, and provides closure on several key elements. I have no idea how they’re going to top this one. Maybe they’ll literally kill Cruise and then bring him back from the dead. I’m sure he’d be up for it.

Special Features to Note:

The Fallout Blu-ray comes packed with so many featurettes that you might need to carve out a few days to get through them all. There’s a look behind-the-scenes that runs at almost a full hour, focusing on the insane stunts, and also a breakdown of a deleted scene where Ethan has to jump down from the Grand Palais, which involves dangling from wires – a Mission: Impossible staple.

Speaking of deleted scenes, there’s a montage of a few deleted moments. These aren’t your standard deleted scenes – some of them are barely a second long. Rather, they give you an idea of how the film took shape. McQuarrie isn’t shy about admitting they began shooting Fallout without a finished script. As a result, several ideas were changed as the film evolved, leading to a few deleted scenes.

On top of all this, there are three commentary tracks. One with McQuarrie and Cruise; one with McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton; and a final track with soundtrack composer Lorne Balfe. The Cruise/McQuarrie track is the most laid-back. The duo, who have worked together on 9 films, have an easy rapport, and it’s fun to listen to them shoot the breeze about the movie. The track is informative, although Cruise frequently comes off as a bit awkward. We learn here that the opening sequence – a dream involving a nuclear blast – originally had Alec Baldwin’s character present, but Baldwin wasn’t available. So Sean Harris stepped in, and now it’s hard to imagine the scene any other way.

During the famous HALO jump scene, Cruise casually says he wasn’t totally unprepared for the stunt, because he often skydives. From the way Cruise says it, it sounds as if he’s out skydiving every week – which is probably true. To prepare for the scene, though, Cruise says he had to get his “skydiving game up.” He and McQuarrie worked on the way to create the scene for over a year, which just sounds exhausting. But I’m sure it was a breeze to Cruise, who clearly thrives on all this madness.

Special Features Include:

Behind the Fallout Light the Fuse Top of the World The Big Swing: Deleted Scene Breakdown Rendezvous in Paris The Fall The Hunt is On Cliffside Clash

Deleted Scenes Montage with Optional Commentary by director Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton

Foot Chase Musical Breakdown

The Ultimate Mission

Storyboards

Theatrical Trailer

Commentary by director Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise

Commentary by director Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton

Commentary by composer Lorne Balfe

Isolated Score Track

Mile 22

Hoo-boy, what the hell happened here? Peter Berg and Mark Wahlberg have made films before, and while I wouldn’t consider any of those movies great, they were, at least, watchable. The same can’t be said for Mile 22, which might be one of the worst movies of the year. The film focuses on a black ops team, lead by Wahlberg, who’s character is the biggest asshole in the world. That’s literally it. He’s just a motor-mouthed jerk constantly yelling at everyone – even people on his team. At one point, there’s a scene where Wahlberg slaps one of his team member’s birthday cake off a table in rage. “No birthdays!” he shouts.

Mile 22 is almost worth seeing to watch Wahlberg’s horrendous character, but Berg’s direction is so haphazard, so chaotic, that the movie is nearly unwatchable. Berg constantly cuts around, rendering his many action scenes incomprehensible. Worst of all, he wastes martial arts superstar Iko Uwais in a thankless role. Uwais does get to kick some ass – a hospital fight is particularly brutal – but Berg doesn’t have the skill to capture it all on screen. Mile 22 was meant to launch a franchise, but I won’t be surprised if that never happens.

Special Features to Note:

There are a handful of featurettes included, all of them rather brief. Mark Wahlberg says Overwatch – the name of the team in the film – operates under a methodology of “every and any man left behind” as opposed to the Marines, who leave no man behind. That just sounds like a fancy way of saying all the characters in the movie are unlikable assholes.

The best featurette has Uwais walking us through the big hospital fight scene, from rehearsal all the way through shooting. It’s clear Uwais takes his work very seriously, and works incredibly hard at it – he choreographs all his own fights. It would be nice if a better Hollywood filmmaker would hire him to do something much, much better than this.

Special Features Include:

Overwatch: Follow the “Overwatch”, the para-military division in Mile 22, and explore the background and inspiration as to why this type of team was chosen for the film.

Follow the “Overwatch”, the para-military division in Mile 22, and explore the background and inspiration as to why this type of team was chosen for the film. Introducing Iko: A spotlight on world-renowned action star Iko Uwais and his experience with combat fighting, stunt work and choreographing his own scenes in the film.

A spotlight on world-renowned action star Iko Uwais and his experience with combat fighting, stunt work and choreographing his own scenes in the film. Iko Fight: Interview with Iko Uwais discussing his intense fight scenes from the practice room to the final shot.

Interview with Iko Uwais discussing his intense fight scenes from the practice room to the final shot. Bad Ass Women: A behind-the-scenes look with stars Lauren Cohan and Ronda Rousey along with writer Lea Carpenter, discussing stunts, intellectual smarts and the overall tenacity of the film’s female characters.

A behind-the-scenes look with stars Lauren Cohan and Ronda Rousey along with writer Lea Carpenter, discussing stunts, intellectual smarts and the overall tenacity of the film’s female characters. BTS Stunts: An in-depth take on the creation of the action-packed stunts of Mile 22 with commentary from Director Peter Berg and the film’s stars.

An in-depth take on the creation of the action-packed stunts of Mile 22 with commentary from Director Peter Berg and the film’s stars. Modern Combat: Explore the concept of modern action cinema, where scenes are created and shot in real time with multiple cameras, mesmerizing cinematography and intense action stunts.

Explore the concept of modern action cinema, where scenes are created and shot in real time with multiple cameras, mesmerizing cinematography and intense action stunts. Colombia: Take a tour Bogota, Colombia with the cast and filmmakers discussing key filming location points.

Take a tour Bogota, Colombia with the cast and filmmakers discussing key filming location points. Trailers

Candyman

Bernard Rose‘s Candyman is a horrifying, oddly romantic, strangely hypnotic slice of urban gothic. The film may have a reputation as a slasher movie, and indeed, it launched a lackluster franchise. But this original film is classy as hell – a cut above your standard slasher film. Grad student Virginia Madsen begins investigating a local boogeyman that allegedly haunts – and stalks – the projects. Madsen’s character thinks this is an urban legend out of control, but the more she investigates, the more clear it becomes a genuine supernatural force is at work here. That would be the Candyman – played elegantly and seductively by Tony Todd – a towering, soft-voiced man with a hook for a hand and a belly full of bees. Featuring an iconic score from Philip Glass, Candyman still holds up. In fact, it might be even better now in 2018 than it was in 1992. At the time, it got lumped into the slasher movie genre. Were it released today, we’d be calling it “elevated horror.”

Special Features to Note:

This Scream Factory release is the definitive version of the film. It’s never looked or sounded better. Features include a new interview with Tony Todd. The actor confirms something that’s been reported in the past: the studio wanted Eddie Murphy to play Candyman. But Bernard Rose saw the seriousness in the film, and pushed for a different direction. He wanted a gothic elegance to the character – like Phantom of the Opera. Todd reveals that he and Virginia Madsen took ballroom dancing classes together to get closer. He also reveals that a scene near the end heavily implied a romantic, sexual moment between their characters, but the studio grew cold feet over anything involving “interracial romance.”

“They didn’t have a problem with a tall black man covered with bees,” Todd says, “but they had a problem with that.” He also talks about how the bees had their own trailer (which was bigger than his).

There’s also a new interview with Virginia Madsen. The actress discloses that she was allergic to bees, which was understandable an issue on a film that had thousands and thousands of those buzzing suckers zipping around. She also has nothing but nice things to say about Tony Todd – despite his scary presence in the film, he’s a kind-hearted, even gentle guy.

Special Features Include:

DISC ONE (THEATRICAL CUT):

NEW 2K Restoration From A New 4K Scan Of The Original Negative, Supervised And Approved By Writer/Director Bernard Rose And Director Of Photography Anthony B. Richmond

2K Restoration From A New 4K Scan Of The Original Negative, Supervised And Approved By Writer/Director Bernard Rose And Director Of Photography Anthony B. Richmond NEW Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Bernard Rose And Actor Tony Todd

Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Bernard Rose And Actor Tony Todd NEW Audio Commentary With Authors Stephen Jones And Kim Newman

Audio Commentary With Authors Stephen Jones And Kim Newman Audio Commentary With Director Bernard Rose, Author Clive Barker, Producer Alan Poul And Actors Tony Todd, Virginia Madsen And Kasi Lemmons

Audio Commentary With Bernard Rose, Moderated By The Movie Crypt’s Adam Green And Joe Lynch

“Sweets To The Sweet: The Candyman Mythos” Featuring Interviews With Writer/Director Bernard Rose, Executive Producer Clive Barker, Actors Virginia Madsen, Tony Todd, And Kasi Lemmons

“Clive Barker: Raising Hell” – An Interview With Author/Artist/Filmmaker Clive Barker

Interview With Actor Tony Todd (2014)

Bernard Rose’s Storyboards

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

Still Gallery

Screenplay (BD-ROM)

DISC TWO (UNRATED CUT):