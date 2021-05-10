It seems like Black Widow has been on the verge of coming out for years now, but we’re finally in the final months before the long-awaited Scarlett Johansson-led Marvel movie hits theaters. Which means Marvel is ramping up its marketing campaign (again) and giving us a brand new set of character posters. See the new Black Widow character posters below.

Black Widow Character Posters

We did it, folks. We got Rachel Weisz a Marvel character poster. It’s time for all the gays and all The Mummy fans to come to theaters in droves to get themselves a poster of the Oscar-winning actress as Melina, looking resplendent in a black bodysuit and wielding escrima sticks. Oh, and everyone else looks pretty cool too.

Joining Johansson in the character posters are David Harbour (Stranger Things) as Alexei, AKA The Red Guardian, Oscar nominee Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, and O-T Fagbenle as Rick Mason. There’s also a character poster for the mysterious Taskmaster, still wearing his or her skull-like mask, as well as wielding a shield with some orange detailing. It’s a bunch of character posters, like you’d expect, but for fans who are desperate for some Black Widow content as we wait the long two months until its theatrical release, I’m sure there’s plenty to analyze and pick apart. Why is Pugh’s Yelena wearing a white suit instead of black like Natasha Romanoff and Melina? Why is Fagbenle’s Rick Mason important enough to get his own poster? Why is Harbour’s beard so glorious? You know, all the important questions.

Also starring in Black Widow are Ray Winstone as Dreykov, head of The Red Room, and William Hurt reprising his long-running role as Thaddeus Ross.

Here’s the synopsis for Black Widow:

Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. The feature film is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, “Black Widow”—the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After being delayed from release last year early on during the coronavirus pandemic, Marvel’s Black Widow is finally slated to hit theaters on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9, 2021.