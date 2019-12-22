Eliza Hittman has been a Sundance Film Festival favorite since her debut feature A Lot Like Love took Park City by storm in 2013. Her critically acclaimed LGBT drama Beach Rats followed in 2017, and now, Hittman has a new potentially heartbreaking drama that will debut at Sundance this January. Never Rarely Sometimes Always is a drama following a teenage girl in Pennsylvania who faces an unwanted pregnancy. Watch the Never Rarely Sometimes Always trailer below.

Never Rarely Sometimes Always Trailer

Since her 2017 breakout hit Beach Rats won her the Directing Award at Sundance, Hittman has been steadily working on her latest feature while directing episodes of television for shows like HBO’s High Maintenance and Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why. Now she’s coming back to her stomping grounds at Park City to debut her new potentially soul-crushing drama Never Rarely Sometimes Always. Referring to the questionnaire Sidney Flanigan‘s teenage Autumn answers at an abortion clinic in New York, Never Rarely Sometimes Always looks to be an intimate and moving coming-of-age drama, right in the vein of Hittman’s short but acclaimed filmography. The moving trailer is set to the 2019 power ballad “Seventeen” from singer/songwriter Sharon Van Etten, who also stars in the movie.

The film follows Autumn as she is faced with an unintended pregnancy and, alongside her cousin Skylar (Talia Ryder), travels to New York City to take care of it. The film also stars Théodore Pellerin, Ryan Eggold, and Sharon Van Etten.

Here is the synopsis for Never Rarely Sometimes Always:

An intimate portrayal of two teenage girls in rural Pennsylvania. Faced with an unintended pregnancy and a lack of local support, Autumn and her cousin Skylar embark on a brave, fraught journey across state lines to New York City.

Never Rarely Sometimes Always hits theaters on March 13, 2020 following a January 24, 2020 premiere at Sundance.