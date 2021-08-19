Never Have I Ever… been renewed for a third season. Just kidding — Devi is officially bringing her angst and rage back for season 3 of Never Have I Ever!

Netflix has officially renewed their hilarious coming-of-age series for a third season. Get ready for more high school romance, crazy scheming, and truly terrible decision-making from our favorite disaster, Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan). Co-creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher expressed their excitement in an official statement, saying:

“We are so grateful to Netflix and Universal Television for letting us continue to tell this story, and to the fans around the world who clamored to see more of this badly behaved Indian teenager.”

This first-generation Indian high schooler has a tendency to hide from her grief by blowing up her life. While we definitely understand Devi’s reaction to her pain, it makes for a lot of awkward and uncomfortable scenarios — and many, many apologies. But in the end, Devi’s wild antics help makes the show wonderfully heartwarming.

The first season of Never Have I Ever saw Devi struggling to overcome the grief of losing her father. Instead of confronting the pain, she opts to throw herself into teen romance, determined to find a boyfriend and lose her virginity. As you can probably guess, things don’t go exactly as planned but at the very least, Devi manages to find two interested boys: popular swimmer Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnett) and her enemy-turned-lover, Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison). Typically, the next step in a love triangle is to choose your suitor, but Devi loves to swerve on us. So she starts season 2 by simply dating them both.

This first season was extremely refreshing because even though it played with familiar high school romance tropes and cliches, the relationship drama wasn’t the emotional core. Over time, Devi had to confront her grief and learn to grow, which included figuring out her complicated relationship with her frustrated mother, Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar (Poorna Jagannathan).

Season 2 expands on everything that made the show so wonderful in the first place, giving relationships more time to grow, exploring Nalini’s grief alongside Devi’s, and throwing a few more curveballs into Devi’s life. Along the way, Devi has the help of her best friends, Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) and Eleanor (Ramona Young), along with newcomer, Aneesa (Megan Suri).

Devi’s Big Decision

Spoilers for season 2 are below.

Never Have I Ever‘s renewal comes as a massive relief — in part because a world without Devi Vishwakumar would be tragic — but mostly because cliffhangers are the worst. There’s been very dangerous trend of teen dramas ending their sophomore seasons with the main character caught in a love triangle but thankfully, renewals are aplenty.

Catching up with Devi in season 3 means getting an answer to the great Ben vs Paxton debate of 2021. After dating both boys didn’t quite work out for her, Devi ended up having to repair both relationships over time. By the season finale, Ben is dating Aneesa and Devi is sort of dating Paxton again.

After Paxton spends much of the season punishing Devi for cheating on him (mostly by making her do his homework), he eventually comes to terms with his lingering feelings for her. But fearing the humiliation of dating someone who cheated on him, Paxton convinces Devi to keep their relationship secret. Thankfully, she builds up the courage to turn the offer down — if he can’t date her in public, he can’t make out with her in private either. And to everyone’s surprise, Paxton joins her at the winter dance to finally make their relationship official.

It’s almost a perfect, fairy tale ending… except for one problem. At that exact same moment, Ben realizes that he still has feelings for Devi too. Worst of all, Eleanor reveals that Devi would’ve chosen Ben if she and Fabiola hadn’t pushed her towards Paxton. This pretty much brings us back to where things started: the same two boys interested in Devi, who has feelings for them both.

But on the bright side, at least Devi’s only dating one boy this time?

So far, the returning cast includes Ramakrishnan, Lewison, Barnett, Rodriguez, Young, Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani (as Devi’s cousin Kamala), and tennis player John McEnroe will continue his delightful narration of the series.

The first two seasons of Never Have I Ever are streaming now on Netflix.