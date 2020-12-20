Netflix has really cornered the market on true crime docuseries and documentaries. And the streaming giant is adding one more of each to its collection, with Netflix true crime trailers for the docuseries Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer and the documentary Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy. Watch the trailers for both new Netflix original titles below.

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

In the summer of 1985, Los Angeles was terrorized by a string of murders and sexual assaults by a serial killer dubbed the “Night Stalker.” A killer who apparently chose his victims at random — men, women, children, old and young — the case stumped law enforcement, who raced to find the murderer. Richard Ramirez was eventually arrested for his terrible crimes, which are chronicled in the docuseries Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer.

Here is the Netflix synopsis:

Racing against the clock to stop this nocturnal monster were a young detective named Gil Carrillo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the legendary homicide investigator Frank Salerno. As they worked tirelessly to solve the case, the media hounded their tracks, and panic gripped California… [T]his four-part series represents the definitive telling of this iconic L.A. real-life horror story, painting a portrait of how it felt to live in fear at a time when absolutely anyone could be the Night Stalker’s next victim.

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer is set to premiere on Netflix on January 13, 2021.

Crack: Cocaine, Corruption, & Conspiracy

Directed by Stanley Nelson (The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution), the documentary Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy examines the war on drugs, and the institutions — including the media, the police, and the federal government — that had a part in attacking the very victims of America’s crack epidemic: the Black community.

The documentary was executive produced by Marcia Smith, with producers Cameo George, Naimah Jabali-Nash, Keith Brown, and Nicole London. Here is the official synopsis for Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy:

In the early 1980s, the crack epidemic tore through America’s inner cities like a tsunami, ravaging all in its wake. Decades later, the destructive effects on people’s lives, families and communities are still deeply felt. Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy examines not only the personal devastation caused by the drug, but also the shadowy origins of the crisis and the resultant, ongoing marginalization of Black and Brown people trapped by the U.S. prison and healthcare systems.

Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy debuts on Netflix on January 11, 2021.