Having already worked with Hulu for Catch-22, George Clooney now wants in on that Netflix action. Clooney will direct and star in Good Morning, Midnight, a post-apocalyptic sci-fi film destined for the streaming service. The film will be adapted from the 2016 sci-fi novel by Lily Brooks-Dalton about a scientist in the Arctic trying to make contact with a spacecraft returning to Earth.

This post-apocalyptic tale follows the parallel stories of Augustine (Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to make contact with the crew of the Aether spacecraft as they try to return home to Earth. Brooks-Dalton’s novel was met with critical acclaim and was named one of the best books of the year by Shelf Awareness and the Chicago Review of Books. The film will begin production in October.

Mark L. Smith, screenwriter of The Revenant, adapted Lily Brooks-Dalton’s novel. Clooney will produce with usual producing partner Grant Heslov, along with anonymous Content and Syndicate Entertainment.

“Grant and I couldn’t be more excited to be involved with this incredible project,” Clooney said. “Mark is a writer we’ve long admired and his script is haunting. We’re thrilled to be working with our friends at Netflix as well.”

Scott Stuber, head of Netflix’s film division, added: “Having known and worked with George for over two decades, I can’t think of anyone better to bring this amazing story to life. The book is powerful and moving, and Mark’s adaptation is beautifully written. At its core, this is a story about human nature, and one that I know our global audiences will fall in love with, just like I did when I read it.”

The book’s synopsis is a bit more detailed, and offers more insight into the story:

Augustine, a brilliant, aging astronomer, is consumed by the stars. For years he has lived in remote outposts, studying the sky for evidence of how the universe began. At his latest posting, in a research center in the Arctic, news of a catastrophic event arrives. The scientists are forced to evacuate, but Augustine stubbornly refuses to abandon his work. Shortly after the others have gone, Augustine discovers a mysterious child, Iris, and realizes that the airwaves have gone silent. They are alone. At the same time, Mission Specialist Sullivan is aboard the Aether on its return flight from Jupiter. The astronauts are the first human beings to delve this deep into space, and Sully has made peace with the sacrifices required of her: a daughter left behind, a marriage ended. So far the journey has been a success. But when Mission Control falls inexplicably silent, Sully and her crewmates are forced to wonder if they will ever get home.

This definitely sounds like the type of smart, emotional sci-fi project that gets people’s attention. Then again, it could turn out to be like The Cloverfield Paradox. In any case, this is one to keep an eye on.