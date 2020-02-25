More ’80s nostalgia is coming your way. Netflix has greenlit The Movies That Made Us for a second season, bringing another season of The Nacelle Company’s docuseries that explores beloved ’80s films. The first season visited classics like Die Hard, Ghostbusters, Dirty Dancing, and Home Alone (the latter of which is technically an ’80s movie), but it’s not yet confirmed what films the second season will cover.

In the video, a person is seen crossing off the the “1” in the messy hand-written text on a VHS tape that says “The Movies That Made Us Season 1,” and writing in “2.” Movies comes from Toys creator Brian Volk-Weiss, who revealed that they aimed to shape each episode’s tone around each movie that they spotlighted.

“For Home Alone, we wanted a comedy. That was one thing,” said Volk-Weiss. “We really wanted to do a holiday movie. This show is coming out right around Thanksgiving and we really wanted a holiday vibe. Die Hard obviously is also, to a certain extent, a holiday film.”

The Movies That Made Us spin-off debuted in November 2019. Here is the statement from Netflix and The Nacelle Company, who teamed up to develop The Movies That Made Us following the popularity for The Toys That Made Us, which debuted on Netflix in 2017:

Netflix and The Nacelle Company want to thank you for being a friend of The Movies That Made Us/ The Toys That Made Us and for covering the shows in the past. We’re reaching out today to share the exciting news that our docuseries, The Movies That Made Us has been green lit for a second season! We’ve announced on our social media and wanted to share the good news with you!

There is no release date yet set for The Movies That Made Us season 2.