Everyone fell in love with Peter Kavinsky in Netflix‘s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before — but did they fall in love enough to watch him and Lara Jean flirt up a storm multiple times? Yes, but not as many times as another movie. Netflix has released their year-end list of the movies and TV shows that viewers binged the most, and the No. 1 movie is surprisingly not To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. It was the earlier summer teen rom-com, The Kissing Booth.

Here’s what else made the list of the Netflix most binged titles.

Netflix may dominate the streaming world, but we don’t really know what titles dominate Netflix because of the streaming giant’s frustrating lack of transparency when it comes to ratings and viewing numbers. The only time they give us a peek behind the curtain is to flaunt their biggest successes. While a few of these titles are familiar movies and shows that took over the pop culture conversation, others are a little…surprising.

The streaming service announced that these are the movies that its subscribers rewatched the most.

Movies:

The Kissing Booth To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before Roxanne Roxanne

It’s a shock to me that The Kissing Booth beat out To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before for that No. 1 spot, mostly because I know no one who has seen The Kissing Booth and I know that I’ve rewatched To All The Boys enough to make up at least 40% of its viewing numbers. Okay, anecdotes are probably not a strong enough argument, but we haven’t seen the stars of The Kissing Booth blow up like Noah Centineo and Lana Condor did after the release of To All The Boys, with Centineo quickly establishing himself as a new-gen heartthrob and Condor landing more roles in TV. Also, what is Roxanne Roxanne?

Meanwhile, the TV show list may surprise you a bit too.

TV Shows:

On My Block Making a Murderer: Part 2 13 Reasons Why: Season 2 Last Chance U: INDY Bodyguard Fastest Car The Haunting of Hill House Anne with an E: Season 2 Insatiable Orange Is the New Black: Season 6

On My Block, while meeting tons of critical acclaim at its premiere, kind of fizzled from the watercooler conversation after a few weeks, which makes its top spot here a bit surprising. The No. 2 and No. 3 spots make sense, while the rest of the list also fits with the shows that have garnered buzz throughout the year.

But while these lists are filled with surprises, I think it indicates one thing: teens are the major influence here. The Kissing Booth may have had bigger clout with a younger audience, while To All the Boys definitely reached an older demographic nostalgic for the rom-com days of old. And it’s encouraging that they seem to be rewatching plenty of On My Block, a diverse and authentic depiction of high school life.

These titles were chosen based on the highest average watch-time per viewing session and has no relation to overall viewing, Netflix notes. It only covers Netflix series released between January 1 to November 28, 2018 and is based on U.S. viewing data.