Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of Mulan may not share a lot in common with its animated counterpart, but one thing it will share is the best Disney song: Christina Aguilera‘s “Reflection.” The ballad that the pop singer recorded for the 1998 Disney movie (and which subsequently helped launch her career) was the sweeping centerpiece for the film and remains one of its most iconic songs. But while fans may gripe over Mulan not being a musical, they will at least get the chance to hear a new version of “Reflection” recorded by Aguilera herself.

During a performance at her Las Vegas residency Xperience (via CBR), Aguilera announced that she recorded a new version of “Reflection” along with some “new material” for the live-action remake of Mulan.

“The live-action Mulan is coming out by the way,” she told the crowd. “You have to go see it. I recorded a new ‘Reflection’ and new material for the movie. I’ve been working on that, but this is the original.”

The beloved song and staple of many a karaoke session was sung in the 1998 animated film by Lea Salonga, and became the film’s pivotal “I want” song, in which Mulan grappled with her identity. As the Niki Caro-directed live-action remake isn’t a musical, I expected maybe an instrumental version of “Reflection” to pensively play at some point during the film, but perhaps we’ll get a full-fledged needle drop, based on Aguilera’s announcement. If not that, at least Aguilera’s version could play over the credits.

This marks the first time Aguilera has spoken about her involvement with the Mulan remake, though the singer made a surprise appearance at last year’s D23 Expo to sing “Reflection” at the beginning of the Mulan panel. Perhaps that should’ve been a hint.

Mulan, which is directed by Niki Caro and stars Liu Yifei, Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li, and Jet Li, hits theaters on March 27, 2020.