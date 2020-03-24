Rose Byrne and Cate Blanchett get ready to do battle in the latest Mrs. America teaser — over the issue of women’s empowerment, and over potential awards buzz for their performances as opposing activists Gloria Steinem and Phyllis Schlafly, respectively, in the Dahvi Waller‘s limited FX series set to debut on Hulu. Fittingly, the new teaser is set to the famous “Battle Hymn Of The Republic,” which declares that “women’s time has come.” But not if Blanchett’s conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly has anything to say about it. Watch the new Mrs. America teaser below.

Mrs. America Teaser

Based on the true story of the fight to pass the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), Dahvi Waller’s limited series follows the Women’s Liberation Movement, led by Byrne’s passionate activist Gloria Steinem as they face off against notorious anti-feminist Phyllis Schlafly (Blanchett, who also executive produces the series) and her advocacy for the traditional roles of women.

But nothing is black and white in the series, and both women are taken to task by their enemies and their allies, which include Margo Martindale as Bella Abzug, Tracey Ullmann as Betty Friedan, and Uzo Aduba as Shirley Chisholm. The one original character is Sarah Paulson as Alice, a composite character who will act as the audience surrogate to the events unfolding around the battle to get the Equal Rights Amendment passed. Additional cast includes James Marsden as Republican congressman Philip Crane, John Slattery plays Fred Schlafly, and Elizabeth Banks is Jill Ruckelshaus, a White House assistant, women’s rights activist, and wife of the former head of the EPA, William Ruckelshaus.

Here is the synopsis for Mrs. America:

Mrs. America recounts the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) and the unexpected backlash led by Phyllis Schlafly, aka “the sweetheart of the silent majority.” Through the eyes of the women of the era, the FX series explores how one of the toughest battlegrounds in the culture wars of the 70s helped give rise to the Moral Majority and forever shifted the political landscape.

Mrs. America premieres exclusively on FX on Hulu on April 15, 2020.