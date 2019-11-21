It’s almost time to kick November to the curb, and the year of 2019 with it not long after. But first we have to get through December. A new month can bring many things – but it can take things away, too. Like, uh…movies. On Netflix. In December, several great titles are leaving the streaming service, some of which will head on over to Disney+. So if you’ve been sitting on these titles for months, you might want to catch up on them now. Here are the TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in December 2019

Movies Leaving Netflix in December 2019

Jackie Brown

I don’t want to use the term “underrated” for Jackie Brown, since the movie received good reviews and people who see it tend to love it. But I do think it’s the most “undervalued” Quentin Tarantino movie – one of his best works that doesn’t get nearly as much attention as it deserves. Starring Pam Grier, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Forster, Bridget Fonda, Michael Keaton, and Robert De Niro, Jackie Brown is a film about growing old and realizing much of life has passed you by, while also realizing it’s still not too late to do something great. It’s Tarantino’s most mature movie, which is so odd considering he made it so early in his career.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is already streaming on Disney+, but if you don’t have that yet and only rely on Netflix, your time with the film is nearing its end. Rian Johnson‘s sequel has its detractors, but for my money, it’s the best entry in the Star Wars franchise – a bold, innovative, and altogether different approach to the material that boasts some truly spectacular moments.

Rocky

It looks like all of the Rocky movies are leaving Netflix at the end of December. But the best of the bunch remains the original, which is a much quieter film than you might expect based on all the over-the-top sequels. You know the story: a low-rent boxer (Sylvester Stallone) from the mean streets of Philadelphia gets a chance to fight the champ. There’s a reason this film remains iconic after all these years: it’s great.

Thor: Ragnarok

The Thor franchise was among one of Marvel’s weakest. And then Taika Waititi came in and asked, “What if we just got silly?” The end result was something tons of fun. It still has its flaws – way to waste Cate Blanchett, Marvel – but Thor: Ragnarok is funny and entertaining, and lets Chris Hemsworth flex his comedic muscle (along with his actual muscles).

The Crow

Calling all ’90s goth kids: The Crow is about to fly away from Netflix. Alex Proyas’ dark, moody anti-superhero flick is infamous for being the movie that resulted in the tragic death of Brandon Lee, making his performance as a man who returns from the grave all the more unsettling. But The Crow is more than a morbid curiosity. It’s proof that dark and serious comic book movies existed long before The Dark Knight Trilogy made them popular, and Joker made them popular once again.