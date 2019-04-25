Next month, Netflix will drop a whole new set of films and TV shows for your viewing pleasure. The constant barrage of Netflix originals will be there, as well as some must-see titles from others. Check out the best new TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in May 2019.

Movies Coming to Netflix in May 2019

Moonlight

Barry Jenkins‘s beautiful, Oscar-winning Moonlight remains one of the best films of the 21st century – a stunning, swooning, emotionally-charged portrait of three distinct periods in one young man’s life. We meet Chiron as a child (Alex Hibbert), a teen (Ashton Sanders), and an adult (Trevante Rhodes) as he comes to terms with who he is, including his sexuality and his place in the world. Honest, thoughtful and daring, Moonlight is what people mean when they throw around the term “modern classic.”

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Zac Efron gives a shockingly uncanny performance as notorious serial killer Ted Bundy in Joe Berlinger‘s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. The film got a bit of a lukewarm reaction when it premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, probably because it’s not your typical serial killer movie. Instead, Berlinger’s approach to this material is to tell the story from the point-of-view of Bundy’s girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer (Lily Collins), who was unaware of Bundy’s true nature. As a result, Efron’s Bundy often comes across to us as a harmless, likable guy – and that’s the point. It was Bundy’s ability to cloak his monstrosity that enabled him to get away with his crimes for so long.

Insidious

Insidious is a spooky, effective, entertaining ghost movie from James Wan. It borrows heavily from Poltergeist, while also creating its own brand of fun-filled horror. A family moves into a new house, only to encounter several ghostly presences. They think moving again will solve the problem, but they’re wrong. Dead wrong. Cue the loud music!

The Blackcoat’s Daughter

Oz Perkins‘s extremely slow-burn chiller The Blackcoat’s Daughter follows Kiernan Shipka as a strange, lonely girl at a snowy boarding school, dealing with some sort of supernatural presence. At the same time, we follow Emma Roberts, who is hitchhiking her way back to the school. What do Shipka and Roberts’s characters have in common? You’ll have to wait and see, but rest assured, it’s pretty damn creepy.

Revolutionary Road

What happened to Jack and Rose after Titanic? They moved to the suburbs and became extremely depressed! Okay, Revolutionary Road isn’t actually a sequel to Titanic, but it does reunite Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. The duo play a married couple in the late 1950s, slowly coming apart. DiCaprio hates his job, Winslet hates her life as a suburban housewife, and there’s no real escape. This isn’t the most upbeat of films, but DiCaprio and Winslet are both great, as is Michael Shannon, in a brief but memorable performance as an unhinged neighbor.