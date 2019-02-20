We’re almost through the winter, folks. Hang in there. As February comes to a close, it’s time to take a look at what’s hitting Netflix next month, including the long-awaited Triple Frontier, Apollo 13, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, and many more promising titles. Check out the best new TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in March 2019.

Movies Coming to Netflix in March 2019

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Ang Lee‘s beautiful, poetic, soulful wuxia film defies gravity and breaks your heart in the process. The somewhat complex plot involves a warrior (Chow Yun-Fat), his lover (Michelle Yeoh), a young woman about to get married (Zhang Ziyi), a stolen sword, and more. But really, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is all about the passion and romance Lee crafts, combined with some of the most gorgeous fight scenes you’ll ever see. Good luck getting through this movie without weeping at least once.

Triple Frontier

Triple Frontier has gone through fits and starts for years (Kathryn Bigelow was once set to direct, Johnny Depp was once part of the cast, so was Mark Wahlberg, and on and on). Now, the film has found a home on Netflix, and it boasts quite a cast: Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, and Pedro Pascal. That group of manly men team up to rob a South American drug lord. What could possibly go wrong in that scenario? Probably everything. Triple Frontier hails from director J. C. Chandor, who helmed the excellent and underrated films All is Lost and A Most Violent Year.

Apollo 13

Ron Howard loves you to the moon and back with Apollo 13, his thrilling take on the true story of a NASA disaster averted. Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon and the late, great Bill Paxton play the real-life astronauts who could’ve died horrible deaths in space when their mission to the moon went terribly wrong. But thanks to ingenuity, and a devoted team back at NASA, the men made it home safe (spoiler, I guess?). This is one of Howard’s most enjoyable, entertaining movies, and it still holds up.

Doubt

Meryl Streep, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Amy Adams and Viola Davis all give powerhouse performances in John Patrick Shanley‘s adaptation of his own play. Set in a Catholic school in the 1960s, Doubt follows a nun (Streep) who becomes convinced that a charismatic priest (Hoffman) has been paying too much attention to the school’s first black student. Even though she has no proof, Streep begins suspecting Hoffman’s priest is molesting the boy, and she begins a quest to get to the truth. This is a complex, engrossing film that boasts some amazing acting across the board.

Saving Mr. Banks

Saving Mr. Banks, which purports to tell the “true” story of how Walt Disney convinced cranky author P. L. Travers to give up the movie rights to Mary Poppins, isn’t what I’d call a great movie. It’s also not very accurate to the real true story. But I think the film is worth watching for two reasons: one is Emma Thompson‘s performances as the nasty, damaged Travers. The other is Tom Hanks‘ performance as Uncle Walt himself. These two bouncing off each other is enough reason to give Saving Mr. Banks a look.