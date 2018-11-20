The year is winding down. The holidays are upon us. And it’s time for new movies to hit Netflix! Next month will see yet another increase in Netflix originals, but you’ll also have some familiar films at your disposal as well. The biggest is probably Avengers: Infinity War, but the best is Roma, the latest masterpiece from Alfonso Cuarón. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out the best new TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in December 2018.

Movies Coming to Netflix in December 2018

Roma

Get ready to cry your damn eyes out with Roma. No hyperbole: this really is a masterpiece, and I’m still thinking about it months after first seeing it at TIFF. Alfonso Cuarón‘s black and white beauty is an autobiographical look at his childhood, as seen through the eyes of the family housekeeper. Filled with gorgeous cinematography, stunning direction, and an overwhelming amount of empathy, Roma is not your standard Netflix movie. But it is one of the best movies of the year.

Avengers: Infinity War

The huge Marvel event that is Avengers: Infinity War is hitting Netflix on Christmas Day, giving you an excuse to ignore your family obligations and watch a movie in which half the MCU goes up in smoke. Here, the Avengers have to battle Thanos (Josh Brolin), as he attempts to balance the universe. Much CGI action abounds. For the most part, Infinity War is a success, but it also left me just wanting to move on to Avengers 4 so I could finish the story.

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

Super simple and super creepy, The Autopsy of Jane Doe finds a father-son team of pathologists (Brian Cox and Emile Hirsch) performing an autopsy on an unidentified corpse found in the basement of a crime scene. It becomes apparent very quickly that this is no normal corpse, and increasingly creepy events begin to unfold. Jane Doe shows how much you can do with so little, using one location to great effect.

Christine

John Carpenter took on Stephen King with 1983’s Christine, an adaptation of the King novel about a killer car. It sounds silly, but Carpenter knew exactly how to make it work. A nerdy loser (Keith Gordon) buys himself a classic car – a car with a mind of its own. Soon, the car – named Christine – starts going after anyone who dared to bully Gordon’s character. Featuring one of Carpenter’s trademark scores, Christine can’t be beat.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale

Need more Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in your life? Netflix is granting your wish with an all-new Sabrina holiday special. In the episode, as the winter solstice approaches, Sabrina decides to orchestrate an emotional séance with serious consequences. Meanwhile, Susie’s merry plans turn menacing. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was fun, for the most part. But the series got a bit messy in the long run, like most Netflix shows. A standalone episode like this should work out much better.