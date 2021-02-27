March is a big month for HBO Max. Not only will they be debuting Godzilla vs. Kong, but they’ll also finally release the long-awaited Snyder Cut of Justice League. But there are plenty of other noteworthy titles arriving in March as well, and you can see them below! Here are the best TV shows and movies coming to HBO Max in March 2021.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Yep, let’s get this one out of the way upfront. After years of fan demand, the Snyder Cut of Justice League, officially titled Zack Snyder’s Justice League, will finally be seen. Zack Snyder walked away from Justice League and was replaced by Joss Whedon, and ever since then, fans have been very vocal about wanting to see Snyder’s version. And now they can – all four hours of it. Will it be worth the wait and all that hype? Stay tuned…

Godzilla vs. Kong

The two biggest boys are about to brawl in Godzilla vs. Kong. I’ll level with you: I have not really enjoyed the films in Legendary’s MonsterVerse. Godzilla had some stunning visuals but a dull story; Kong: Skull Island was kind of fun but also forgettable; Godzilla: King of the Monsters was absolute dreck. And yet, despite these shortcomings, I’m very excited to watch Godzilla vs. Kong. Maybe it’s because I’m in dire need of mindless entertainment, and this one looks particularly mindless. And fun!

Speed

Speed is one of the finest action films Hollywood ever produced. A pulse-pounding, fast-paced, beautifully constructed high-concept blockbuster about a bomb on a bus. Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock have killer chemistry together, Dennis Hopper makes for a perfectly nasty bad guy, and the stunt work is off the charts. Watch Speed and then watch a recent action flick and shudder at how low the genre has sunk in the years since.

Constantine

Two Keanu Reeves films? Why thank you, HBO Max. I know fans of the Hellblazer comic and its main character John Constantine have problems with this 2005 film, mostly because it plays fast and loose with the source material. But as someone who never read the comics, I can tell you Constantine is a nifty horror-action pic with some neat ideas and a very cool lead performance from Reeves. Try divorcing yourself from the comics and you’ll have fun.

Ocean’s Trilogy

Steven Soderbergh took Ocean’s Eleven, a 1960 movie that existed for the sole purpose of giving Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack an excuse to get paid while getting drunk as hell, and turned it into a clever, quirky, increasingly meta franchise starring some very attractive people. All three films are hitting HBO Max in March, so have yourself a marathon.

TV and Movies Coming to HBO Max in March 2021

Exact Dates to be Announced:

Isabel, Limited Series

Prodigal Son

March 1:

10 Years, 2012 (HBO)

A Mouse Tale, 2012 (HBO)

Adventureland, 2009 (HBO)

Assault On Precinct 13, 1976 (HBO)

Assault On Precinct 13, 2005 (HBO)

Bandits, 2001 (HBO)

Barefoot, 2014 (HBO)

Blade, 1998

The Brothers Grimm, 2005 (HBO)

Bowfinger, 1999 (HBO)

Cesar Chavez, 2014 (HBO)

Charlotte’s Web, 2006 (HBO)

CHiPs, 2017 (HBO)

Constantine, 2005

The Doors, 1991 (HBO)

Dr. Dolittle 2, 2001 (HBO)

Dream House, 2011 (HBO)

Driving Miss Daisy, 1989

Eulogy, 2004 (HBO)

Fierce People, 2007 (HBO)

Final Analysis, 1992 (HBO)

Final Space, Seasons 1-2

Finding Neverland, 2004 (HBO)

Gloria, 2014 (HBO)

Going In Style, 2017 (HBO)

Gone, 2012 (HBO)

Hard, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Hellbenders, 2013 (HBO)

Henry Poole Is Here, 2008 (HBO)

House Arrest, 2012 (HBO)

Immigration Tango, 2011 (HBO)

Jungle Master, 2014 (HBO)

Just Before I Go, 2015 (HBO)

The King’s Speech, 2010

Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man, 2006 (HBO)

Live By Night, 2016 (HBO)

The Lost Boys, 1987

Machine Gun Preacher, 2011 (HBO)

Malice, 1993 (HBO)

Man On A Ledge, 2012 (HBO)

Miss Sharon Jones!, 2015

No Se Aceptan Devoluciones (AKA Instructions Not Included), 2013 (HBO)

Ocean’s Eleven, 2001

Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007

Ocean’s Twelve, 2004

One More Time, 2016 (HBO)

Our Brand Is Crisis, 2015 (HBO)

Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)

Pitch Perfect, 2012 (HBO)

Princess Kaiulani, 2010 (HBO)

The Quiet Ones, 2014 (HBO)

The Raven, 2012 (HBO)

Red Dragon, 2002 (HBO)

Repentance, 2014 (HBO)

The River Wild, 1994 (HBO)

School Dance, 2014 (HBO)

Secretary, 2002

Shadows, 2021 (HBO)

Stand Up Guys, 2013 (HBO)

Super Capers, 2009 (HBO)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

The Undocumented Lawyer, 2021 (HBO)

Unforgettable, 2017 (HBO)

The Voices, 2015 (HBO)

Veronica Mars, 2014

Wedding Crashers, 2005

Wiener Dog Internationals, 2017 (HBO)

March 3:

Hunter x Hunter, (Dubbed, episodes 100-148) (Crunchyroll Collection)

March 4:

Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests, Max Original Documentary Premiere

March 5:

No Matarás (Aka Cross The Line), 2021 (HBO)

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 (Dubbed, episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)

March 6:

12 oz. Mouse, Season 3

Lost Resort

Rocky, 1975 (HBO)

Rocky Balboa, 2006 (HBO)

Rocky II, 1979 (HBO)

Rocky III, 1982 (HBO)

Rocky IV, 1985 (HBO)

Rocky V, 1990 (HBO)

March 8:

The Investigation, Limited Series Finale

March 9:

Ballmastrz: 9009, Season 2

COVID Diaries NYC, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

March 10:

YOLO: Crystal Fantasy

March 11:

Genera+ion S1A, Max Original Premiere

South ParQ Vaccination Special

Tig n’ Seek, Season 1B Premiere

March 12:

Isabel

Nuestras Madres (Aka Our Mothers), 2021 (HBO)

Tigtone, Season 2

March 13:

Speed, 1994 (HBO)

Three Busy Debras

March 14:

Allen v. Farrow, Documentary Series Finale

Messy Goes to Okido

March 15:

Infomercials

March 16:

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5 (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)

March 17:

Superman: The Animated Series

March 18:

Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Max Original Film Premiere

Determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions.

March 19:

A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

March 20:

Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)

March 22:

Beartown, Limited Series Finale

March 23:

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel, (HBO)

March 26:

Hotel Coppelia, 2021 (HBO)

March 27:

Tina, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

March 30:

The Last Cruise, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

March 31:

Godzilla vs. Kong, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021