The Best TV Shows & Movies Coming to HBO Max in March 2021
Posted on Saturday, February 27th, 2021 by Chris Evangelista
March is a big month for HBO Max. Not only will they be debuting Godzilla vs. Kong, but they’ll also finally release the long-awaited Snyder Cut of Justice League. But there are plenty of other noteworthy titles arriving in March as well, and you can see them below! Here are the best TV shows and movies coming to HBO Max in March 2021.
Zack Snyder’s Justice League
Yep, let’s get this one out of the way upfront. After years of fan demand, the Snyder Cut of Justice League, officially titled Zack Snyder’s Justice League, will finally be seen. Zack Snyder walked away from Justice League and was replaced by Joss Whedon, and ever since then, fans have been very vocal about wanting to see Snyder’s version. And now they can – all four hours of it. Will it be worth the wait and all that hype? Stay tuned…
Godzilla vs. Kong
The two biggest boys are about to brawl in Godzilla vs. Kong. I’ll level with you: I have not really enjoyed the films in Legendary’s MonsterVerse. Godzilla had some stunning visuals but a dull story; Kong: Skull Island was kind of fun but also forgettable; Godzilla: King of the Monsters was absolute dreck. And yet, despite these shortcomings, I’m very excited to watch Godzilla vs. Kong. Maybe it’s because I’m in dire need of mindless entertainment, and this one looks particularly mindless. And fun!
Speed
Speed is one of the finest action films Hollywood ever produced. A pulse-pounding, fast-paced, beautifully constructed high-concept blockbuster about a bomb on a bus. Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock have killer chemistry together, Dennis Hopper makes for a perfectly nasty bad guy, and the stunt work is off the charts. Watch Speed and then watch a recent action flick and shudder at how low the genre has sunk in the years since.
Constantine
Two Keanu Reeves films? Why thank you, HBO Max. I know fans of the Hellblazer comic and its main character John Constantine have problems with this 2005 film, mostly because it plays fast and loose with the source material. But as someone who never read the comics, I can tell you Constantine is a nifty horror-action pic with some neat ideas and a very cool lead performance from Reeves. Try divorcing yourself from the comics and you’ll have fun.
Ocean’s Trilogy
Steven Soderbergh took Ocean’s Eleven, a 1960 movie that existed for the sole purpose of giving Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack an excuse to get paid while getting drunk as hell, and turned it into a clever, quirky, increasingly meta franchise starring some very attractive people. All three films are hitting HBO Max in March, so have yourself a marathon.
TV and Movies Coming to HBO Max in March 2021
Exact Dates to be Announced:
Isabel, Limited Series
Prodigal Son
March 1:
10 Years, 2012 (HBO)
A Mouse Tale, 2012 (HBO)
Adventureland, 2009 (HBO)
Assault On Precinct 13, 1976 (HBO)
Assault On Precinct 13, 2005 (HBO)
Bandits, 2001 (HBO)
Barefoot, 2014 (HBO)
Blade, 1998
The Brothers Grimm, 2005 (HBO)
Bowfinger, 1999 (HBO)
Cesar Chavez, 2014 (HBO)
Charlotte’s Web, 2006 (HBO)
CHiPs, 2017 (HBO)
Constantine, 2005
The Doors, 1991 (HBO)
Dr. Dolittle 2, 2001 (HBO)
Dream House, 2011 (HBO)
Driving Miss Daisy, 1989
Eulogy, 2004 (HBO)
Fierce People, 2007 (HBO)
Final Analysis, 1992 (HBO)
Final Space, Seasons 1-2
Finding Neverland, 2004 (HBO)
Gloria, 2014 (HBO)
Going In Style, 2017 (HBO)
Gone, 2012 (HBO)
Hard, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Hellbenders, 2013 (HBO)
Henry Poole Is Here, 2008 (HBO)
House Arrest, 2012 (HBO)
Immigration Tango, 2011 (HBO)
Jungle Master, 2014 (HBO)
Just Before I Go, 2015 (HBO)
The King’s Speech, 2010
Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man, 2006 (HBO)
Live By Night, 2016 (HBO)
The Lost Boys, 1987
Machine Gun Preacher, 2011 (HBO)
Malice, 1993 (HBO)
Man On A Ledge, 2012 (HBO)
Miss Sharon Jones!, 2015
No Se Aceptan Devoluciones (AKA Instructions Not Included), 2013 (HBO)
Ocean’s Eleven, 2001
Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007
Ocean’s Twelve, 2004
One More Time, 2016 (HBO)
Our Brand Is Crisis, 2015 (HBO)
Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)
Pitch Perfect, 2012 (HBO)
Princess Kaiulani, 2010 (HBO)
The Quiet Ones, 2014 (HBO)
The Raven, 2012 (HBO)
Red Dragon, 2002 (HBO)
Repentance, 2014 (HBO)
The River Wild, 1994 (HBO)
School Dance, 2014 (HBO)
Secretary, 2002
Shadows, 2021 (HBO)
Stand Up Guys, 2013 (HBO)
Super Capers, 2009 (HBO)
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
The Undocumented Lawyer, 2021 (HBO)
Unforgettable, 2017 (HBO)
The Voices, 2015 (HBO)
Veronica Mars, 2014
Wedding Crashers, 2005
Wiener Dog Internationals, 2017 (HBO)
March 3:
Hunter x Hunter, (Dubbed, episodes 100-148) (Crunchyroll Collection)
March 4:
Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests, Max Original Documentary Premiere
March 5:
No Matarás (Aka Cross The Line), 2021 (HBO)
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 (Dubbed, episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)
March 6:
12 oz. Mouse, Season 3
Lost Resort
Rocky, 1975 (HBO)
Rocky Balboa, 2006 (HBO)
Rocky II, 1979 (HBO)
Rocky III, 1982 (HBO)
Rocky IV, 1985 (HBO)
Rocky V, 1990 (HBO)
March 8:
The Investigation, Limited Series Finale
March 9:
Ballmastrz: 9009, Season 2
COVID Diaries NYC, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
March 10:
YOLO: Crystal Fantasy
March 11:
Genera+ion S1A, Max Original Premiere
South ParQ Vaccination Special
Tig n’ Seek, Season 1B Premiere
March 12:
Isabel
Nuestras Madres (Aka Our Mothers), 2021 (HBO)
Tigtone, Season 2
March 13:
Speed, 1994 (HBO)
Three Busy Debras
March 14:
Allen v. Farrow, Documentary Series Finale
Messy Goes to Okido
March 15:
March 16:
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5 (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
March 17:
Superman: The Animated Series
March 18:
Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Max Original Film Premiere
-
Determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions.
March 19:
A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
March 20:
Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)
March 22:
Beartown, Limited Series Finale
March 23:
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel, (HBO)
March 26:
Hotel Coppelia, 2021 (HBO)
March 27:
Tina, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
March 30:
The Last Cruise, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
March 31:
Godzilla vs. Kong, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021