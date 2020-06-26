The Best TV Shows & Movies Coming to HBO Max in July 2020
Posted on Friday, June 26th, 2020 by Ben Pearson
There’s been lots of confusion about HBO Max thus far – confusion about its name, what exactly will be on the streaming service, which specific group of subscribers get it, and more. But after about a month of existence, one thing about HBO Max has become very clear: its movie selection is pretty damn great. As with every other major streaming service, films and TV shows will rotate in and out of availability, and the company has revealed what will be arriving on the service next month. Here are the best TV shows and movies coming to HBO Max in July 2020.
Superman: The Movie
Before HBO Max launched, one of its big draws was having all of the DC Comics movies available in one place. But when the launch came, none of the Christopher Reeve Superman movies were there. That problem is being corrected in July, when all of them (along with 2006’s Superman Returns) debut on the service. There’s a case to be made that Superman II is the best of the bunch, but for my money, Richard Donner’s 1978 movie Superman: The Movie rises above the rest. There’s something special about seeing Reeves fly for the first time, and the way this movie earnestly captures a spirit of innocence and Americana is something a large subset of modern Superman fans yearn to see again in a new movie.
The Conjuring
Before there was an entire cinematic universe spun off from this movie, director James Wan created a modern horror classic with 2013’s The Conjuring, a genuinely unsettling masterclass in building and releasing tension. It’s one of my scariest theater experiences in recent memory, and the idea of watching it again at home at night with all the lights off seems like a fun way to spend a Friday evening.
The Departed
Martin Scorsese won a directing Oscar for this sweeping crime drama about undacovah Bawhston cawhps closing in on a big-time local crime bawhss who has a mole in the depahtment feeding him info to keep him one step ahead of the law. It’s a thrilling, intricately plotted movie (centering around microprocessors, of all things) with terrific performances from everyone involved. Pro tip: organize a socially-distanced viewing party with your friends, and then watch as your entire group crumbles over whether or not the shot of the rat at the end is Too Much or Just Right.
Blazing Saddles
Mel Brooks’s classic western might make you tug on your collar a bit while watching it, but that was kinda the point in 1974 and the same holds true today. But Brooks isn’t the type of provocateur who simply says shit because he can get away with it or just to rile people up, and Blazing Saddles actually has a lot to say about two topics that are very much in the news right now: policing and race in America. Some of the jokes will make you roll your eyes, some will have you laughing out loud, but overall the movie is more sophisticated than it appears, and its cacophonous climax makes it worth the watch for the sheer chaos factor alone.
Catch Me If You Can
Steven Spielberg’s con man film is one of the best of the filmmaker’s career. While there’s a bright, breezy quality to much of the movie, there’s also an inherent darkness inside it, and as much as it revels in showing Leonardo DiCaprio’s Frank Abagnale pulling off his cons, the movie also grapples with the devastating loneliness that accompanies that on-the-run lifestyle. Also, Tom Hanks says the phrase “go fuck yourselves” in a Boston accent. It’s wonderful. Listen to /Film staff writer Chris Evangelista’s 21st Century Spielberg podcast episode about the movie here.
July 1:
Absolute Power, 1997
The Adventures of Pinocchio, 1996
The Amazing Panda Adventure, 1995
American Graffiti, 1973 (HBO)
American History X, 1998
Angels in the Outfield, 1951
Angus, 1995
August Rush, 2007
The Bachelor, 1999
Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero, 1998
Batman and Harley Quinn , 2017
Batman vs. Two-Face, 2017
The Batman vs. Dracula, 2005
Batman: Assault on Arkham, 2014
Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders, 2016
Batman: Under the Red Hood, 2010
Batman: Year One, 2011
Beautiful Creatures, 2013
Beerfest, 2006
The Big Year (Extended Version), 2011 (HBO)
Bishop’s Wife ,The, 1947
Blade 2, 2002
Blade, 1998
Blade: Trinity, 2004
Blazing Saddles, 1974
Blood Work , 2002
Born to Be Wild, 1995
Boy Who Could Fly, The, 1989
Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)
Catch Me If You Can, 2002
Clara’s Heart, 1988
The Conjuring, 2013
Cop Out, 2010
Creepshow, 1982
Death Becomes Her, 1992 (HBO)
The Departed, 2006
Dirty Dozen, The, 1967
Dirty Harry, 1971
Doc Hollywood, 1991
Dolphin Tale, 2011
Dumb & Dumber, 1994
Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd, 2003
Enemy of the State, 1998 (HBO)
The English Patient, 1996 (HBO)
The Enforcer, 1976
The Exorcist, 1973
Fantastic Four, 2005 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Flags of Our Fathers, 2006 (HBO)
Flushed Away, 2006 (HBO)
Four Christmases, 2008
Fred Claus, 2007
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home, 1995
Free Willy 3: The Rescue, 1997
Free Willy, 1993
Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove, 2010
Freedom Fighters: The Ray, 2017
The Gauntlet, 1977
Get Smart, 2008
Good Girls Get High, 2019
Green Lantern: Emerald Knights, 2011
Green Lantern: First Flight, 2009
Green Pastures, The, 1936
Grumpier Old Men, 1995
Grumpy Old Men, 1993
Guy Named Joe, A, 1943
Halwa, 2019 APAV Short (HBO)
Heartbreak Ridge, 1986
Horn Blows at Midnight, The, 1945
Horrible Bosses, 2011(Extended Version) (HBO)
In Secret, 2014 (HBO)
In Time, 2011 (HBO)
Inkheart, 2009
Innerspace, 1987 (HBO)
Insomnia, 2002
J. Edgar, 2011
Jack Frost, 1998
Jane Eyre, 2011 (HBO)
Jeepers Creepers 2, 2003 (HBO)
Jeepers Creepers, 2001 (HBO)
JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time, 2014
John Q, 2002 (HBO)
Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008
Justice League vs. Teen Titans, 2016
Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths, 2010
Justice League: Doom , 2012
Justice League: Gods and Monsters, 2015
Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, 2013
Justice League: The New Frontier, 2008
Justice League: Throne of Atlantis, 2015
Justice League: War, 2014
Kill Bill: Volume 1, 2003
Kill Bill: Volume 2, 2004
Kiss of the Dragon, 2001 (HBO)
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, 2003
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, 2001
The Last Emperor, 1987 (HBO)
Last Knights, 2015 (HBO)
Last Samurai, The, 2003
Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League, 2015
Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash, 2018
Lego DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High, 2018
Lego Justice League: Cosmic Clash, 2016
Lego Justice League: Gotham City Breakout, 2016
The Letter, 2020 (HBO)
Life Is Beautiful, 1998 (HBO)
Little Big League, 1994
Little Manhattan, 2005 (HBO)
Little Nicky, 2000
The Longest Yard, 2005
Loser Leaves Town, 2020 (HBO)
Love Don’t Cost a Thing, 2003
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, 1985
Magnolia, 1999 (HBO)
Malibu’s Most Wanted, 2003
Mars Attacks, 1996
Megamind, 2010
Message In A Bottle, 1999
Michael, 1996
Mickey Blue Eyes, 1999
Money Talks, 1997
Monkey Trouble, 1994
Moonwalk With Me, 2019 APAV Short (HBO)
Mr. Nanny, 1993
Munich, 2005 (HBO)
Music and Lyrics, 2007
Nancy Drew, 2007
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989
National Lampoon’s European Vacation, 1985
National Lampoon’s Loaded Weapon, 1993
National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983
Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics, (Documentary Premiere)
New Looney Tunes
Now and Then, 1995
Orphan, 2009
Osmosis Jones, 2001
Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, 1985
The Polar Express, 2004
Pop Star, 2005
Power, 1986
The Resurrection Of Gavin Stone, 2017 (HBO)
Rich and Famous, 1981
Right Stuff, The, 1983
Rumor Has It, 2005
Saving Private Ryan, 1998
Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird , 1985
Showgirls, 1995 (HBO)
Something to Talk About , 1995
Space Jam, 1996
Spies Like Us, 1985
Star Trek, 2009
Stay, 2005 (HBO)
Sudden Impact, 1983
Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay, 2018
Superman II, 1981
Superman III, 1983
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace, 1987
Superman Returns, 2006
Superman: Brainiac Attacks, 2006
Superman: The Movie, 1978
Superman: Unbound, 2013
Sweet November, 2001
Take the Lead, 2006
Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny , 2006
Tequila Sunrise, 1988
The Talented Mr. Ripley, 1999 (HBO)
Thirteen Ghosts, 2001
Tightrope, 1984
Tom & Jerry: The Movie, 1993
The Towering Inferno, 1974 (HBO)
Troy, 2004
True Crime, 1999
Twelve Monkeys, 1995 (HBO)
Unforgiven, 1992
Vegas Vacation, 1997
Watchmen (movie), 2009
What’s Your Number?, 2011(Extended Version) (HBO)
Women, The, 2008
Wyatt Earp, 1994
Yogi Bear (Movie), 2010
Yours, Mine, and Ours, 2005
Zoetic, 2019 APAV Short (HBO)
July 3:
Los Futbolismos (Aka The Footballest), 2020 (HBO)
July 4:
Midway, 2019 (HBO)
July 7:
Blue Exorcist, Seasons 1 & 2
Your Lie in April, Season One
91 Days, Season One
July 9:
Close Enough, Series Premiere
- From JG Quintel, creator of the Emmy® Award-winning Regular Show comes Close Enough, a surreal animated comedy about a married couple, their five-year-old daughter, and their two divorced best friends/roommates all living together on the east side of Los Angeles.
Expecting Amy, Docuseries Premiere
- Expecting Amy is an unfiltered three-part documentary that shows the struggle, strength and ambition that has made Amy Schumer one of the singular comic voices of all time. It takes viewers behind-the-scenes as Schumer battles through an extraordinarily difficult pregnancy while documenting the formation of a comedy special.
July 11:
Sesame Street, Season 50 Finale (HBO)
Last Christmas, 2019 (HBO)
July 13:
Foodie Love, Series Premiere (HBO)
- FOODIE LOVE, an eight-part drama series produced by HBO Europe in Spain, follows two thirty-somethings after they meet on a foodie mobile dating app.
July 14:
Inuyasha, Season One
Showbiz Kids, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- Showbiz Kids offers an unvarnished look at the high risk, high reward business of working as a child actor in the entertainment industry. The film chronicles the personal and professional price of fame and failure on a child. Those who know the industry best, including several successful child actors and two aspiring hopefuls, unpack their own complicated experiences as they reconcile the hardships they’ve faced and sacrifices they’ve made on their way to finding success in show business.
July 15:
Smurfs, Season One
July 16:
House of Ho, Series Premiere
- Patriarch Binh Ho and his wife Hue Ho immigrated from Vietnam to the United States with little money, relying on hard work to establish the ultimate American dream. The power couple has built a multimillion-dollar bank, a real estate development company, and a new generation of American Hos. The series pulls back the curtain on their lavish Houston lifestyle and showcases the tight family connections that unite them as well as the multi-generational outrageous drama that ensues.
July 17:
Abuelos (Aka Grandpas), 2020 (HBO)
July 18:
Harriet, 2019 (HBO)
July 21:
Bungo Stray Dogs, Seasons 1-3
Puella Magi Madoka Magica, Season One
July 23:
Tig N Seek, Series Premiere
- From creator Myke Chilian, Tig n’ Seek follows an upbeat and eccentric 8-year-old boy named Tiggy and his cat, Gweeseek.
July 24:
Room 104, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)
La Gallina Turuleca (Aka Turu, The Wacky Hen), 2020 (HBO)
July 25:
Motherless Brooklyn, 2019 (HBO)
July 28:
Aldnoah.Zero, Season One
Mob Psycho, Season One
Stockton On My Mind, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- The multi-layered story of millennial mayor Michael Tubbs, whose own experience growing up amid poverty and violence inspired him to initiate change and “Upset the Setup” in his beleaguered hometown of Stockton, California.
July 30:
The Dog House – UK Edition, Season 1
- Set inside a rural British Dog Rescue Centre famous for its commitment to matching homeless dogs with new owners, The Dog House bears witness to the joy, comedy and pathos of the human-dog dating experience.
Frayed, Series Premiere
- Set in 1989, this comedy follows the journey of Sammy Cooper, a fabulously wealthy London housewife who is forced to return to her hometown in Newcastle, Australia. In coming home, Sammy must revisit her past and the events that led her to flee as a teenager years ago.
July 31:
Los Lobos, 2020 (HBO)