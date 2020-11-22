It’s that time again: time for another batch of movies to be dropped onto Disney’s most popular streaming services, Disney+ and Hulu. As usual, we’re highlighting five favorites before sharing the entire list of titles that will be coming soon, so if you’ve hit a wall during quarantine and have run out of recommendations, maybe you’ll be interested in adding some of these to your queues. There are some of the best movies coming to Disney+ and Hulu in December 2020.

Soul

Pixar’s newest movie is an introspective but ambitious piece of storytelling that isn’t quite what I expected, but is still largely satisfying. It tackles some big themes and big ideas, and younger audiences might not be quite as enthralled as usual, but if they don’t like it, they can watch Onward for the 100th time. Of the two 2020 Pixar movies, this one is clearly the one that’s aimed more toward an older crowd. (December 25 on Disney+)

Goldfinger

If you’ve avoided the whole James Bond phenomenon, or maybe just jumped on board for the recent Daniel Craig run of movies, do yourselves a favor and go back and check out 1964’s Goldfinger. It features some great work from the late Sean Connery, and it’s the perfect cocktail of everything that made his run of Bond films what they are: it’s overflowing with gadgets, women, one-liners, and pure style. (December 1 on Hulu)

The Color of Money

This is the type of sequel that doesn’t require you to have seen the first movie (The Hustler). Cinematic icon Martin Scorsese directs cinematic icons Paul Newman and Tom Cruise in a story about a couple of pool sharks who are jostling for relevance, and pool halls have never looked as cool as they did under Scorsese’s eye. (December 1 on Hulu)

The Little Hours

Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Nick Offerman, Dave Franco, Kate Miccuci, John C. Reilly, and Fred Armisen all appear in this under-seen gem from 2017. It’s one of the most purely funny movies of the past few years – although be warned, because it is pretty filthy and should not be watched by those who are easily offended. (December 23 on Hulu)

Big

It’s become commonplace these days to point out that Big is a deeply weird movie. But that doesn’t make it less true, and this oddball comedy classic is worth watching for the star-making work from Tom Hanks, who makes the film feel so fun and innocent that it’s sometimes easy to forget just how batshit it actually is. (December 4 on Disney+)