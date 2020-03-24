There sure are a lot of movies and TV shows about people being hunted for sport, aren’t there? First the controversial feature film The Hunt was released a few weeks ago, and now Quibi is getting in on the man-hunting action with Most Dangerous Game. Liam Hemsworth stars as a man who allows himself to be hunted for 24 hours to earn a $24.5 million prize in a series that will be told in “bite-sized” episodes as befitting the forthcoming mobile streaming platform. Watch the official Most Dangerous Game trailer below.

Most Dangerous Game Trailer

Maybe it’s an indictment on the United States’ broken healthcare system that many a thriller starts with an average person who is diagnosed with a terminal illness, and will do anything to provide for his or her family. But Most Dangerous Game doesn’t have time to delve deeper into the sociopolitical situation of it all – this is about a man being hunted for sport, baby.

Hemsworth stars as a man who, upon receiving a cancer diagnosis, accepts an offer from Christoph Waltz‘s mysterious businessman to become the participant in a twisted game which will see him hunted by unknown people for 24 hours. But if he survives the entire thing, he would win $24.5 million — more than enough to provide for his pregnant wife when he’s gone. The series also stars Sarah Gadon, Zach Cherry, Aaron Poole, Christopher Webster, Billy Burke, Jimmy Akinbola, and Natasha Bordizzo.

Written by Nick Santora and directed by Phil Abraham, both of whom also executive produce the series, Most Dangerous Game is the one of the many star-studded series to debut on Quibi, a yet-untested streaming platform that has the unique conceit of offering its titles in “bite-sized” 7-10 minute episodes. It’s unclear how Most Dangerous Game will be structured — will it run like Fox’s 24 and show each hour that Hemsworth’s character survives in one episode, with 24 episodes total? That’s a possibility, and Most Dangerous Game certainly provides the format for that. And it may indeed be more compelling to condense an entire hour into 10 minutes.

Here is the synopsis for Most Dangerous Game:

Desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before a terminal illness can take his life, Dodge Tynes (Liam Hemsworth) accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game where he’s the prey. This dystopian action-thriller explores the limits of how far someone would go to fight for their life and their family. Let the games begin.

Most Dangerous Game will debut on Quibi on April 6, 2020.