After the emotional distress that Avengers: Infinity War wrought on Marvel fans everywhere, it’s no wonder that Avengers: Endgame is next year’s most anticipated movie. A Fandango poll revealed that the next Avengers film has beat out the year’s other blockbuster big-hitter, Star Wars: Episode 9, for the most anticipated movie of 2019.

Marvel is winning on all fronts for building anticipation for its films in 2019, according to a survey conducted by Fandango for USA TODAY.

The Russo Brothers’ Avengers: Endgame earned the No. 1 spot of the most anticipated overall movie of next year, with Captain Marvel winning the No. 2 spot, both Marvel films beating out Star Wars: Episode 9 at No. 3. This isn’t the first time that Marvel has overtaken a Star Wars film in hype — last year’s Fandango poll saw Infinity War earning the No. 1 spot while Solo: A Star Wars Story took No. 5.

But this is a main trilogy film we’re talking about here, and it’s a major achievement on Marvel’s part for both of their films to overshadow the hype for Episode 9. But either way, it’s a win for Disney, whose films take up 7 of the 10 slots in most anticipated movies overall.

See the lists for most anticipated movies of 2019 overall, and in select genres including standalone comic book movies, animated movies, and horror/thriller movies, below.

Most Anticipated Movie

Avengers: Endgame (April 26) Captain Marvel (March 8) Star Wars: Episode IX (Dec. 20) Spider-Man: Far From Home (July 5) Toy Story 4 (June 21) Glass (Jan. 18) The Lion King (July 19) Aladdin (May 24) Dumbo (March 29) Joker (Oct. 4)

Most Anticipated New Standalone Comic Book Movie

Captain Marvel Joker Dark Phoenix Shazam! Hellboy

Most Anticipated Animated Movie

1. Toy Story 4

2. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

3. Frozen 2

4. The Secret Life of Pets 2

5. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Most Anticipated Horror/Thriller Movie