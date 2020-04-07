Hey, are you bored at home and need something to fill those long quarantine hours? Well, Mondo is here to help – with puzzles. In the spirit of staying the hell home, Mondo has adapted some of their favorite collectible posters into puzzle form. These eight new 1000-piece puzzles feature art by 100% Soft, Matt Ryan Tobin, DKNG, and more, depicting movies like Jurassic Park, The Iron Giant, and Die Hard.

Today, Mondo is launching a puzzle party. And by that, I mean they’re putting a bunch of new puzzles on sale and they’re available on Mondo’s site right now. All of the new puzzles consist of 1,000 pieces, measure 19″ x 27″ when completed, and will run you $20.00. Let’s take a look at what’s on the menu, shall we?

Die Hard – art by 100% Soft

G.I. Joe: Cobra Wants You! – art by Jason Edmiston

Gremlins – art by Matt Ryan Tobin

Home Alone – art by DKNG

Captain America: The First Avenger – art by Rory Kurtz

The Iron Giant – art by DKNG

Dungeons & Dragons – featuring iconic art from the D&D archives

Jurassic Park – art by Francesco Francavilla

All of these are on sale right now on the Mondo site, where you can also find even more puzzles. I’ll confess here I’m not much of a puzzle person, even during a pandemic. That said, this is a great idea, and gives buyers a chance to own some Mondo art in a different format.