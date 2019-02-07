Don’t get too attached to your money, because Mondo has partnered with Disney to start releasing a whole new wave of collectables. The product line kicks off with collectible pins and tiki mugs, but this is just the start. So if you’re an obsessive collector, now is the time to get in on the ground floor. Cash out your life’s savings, bring that loose change to the CoinStar machine, and get ready to kiss your money goodbye.

I’ll admit that I spend way too much on stuff from Mondo – mostly vinyl. But I’m not a Disney fanatic, so my bank account should be safe from their latest partnership. But if you’re a Disney fan, this is news you’re going to want to pay attention to. Mondo has acquired an official license from Disney, and plan to create new products including apparel, collectibles, games, and more. The line launches with “collectible pins for Mickey Mouse as well as new tiki mugs featuring Sorcerer Mickey from Disney’s Fantasia and Ducktails’ Scrooge McDuck.” See the pins below.

Mondo is proud to present an artistic line of Disney enamel pins as part of an ongoing series. There’s no better way to celebrate this exciting assemblage of collectible enamel pins than with the beloved and historical True Original icon, Mickey Mouse. Seasoned veteran Tom Whalen and design powerhouse DKNG Studios offer up their treatments of Sorcerer Mickey and the classic Mickey, respectively. Each month collectors can expect brand new pin designs encompassing the wide range of Disney’s film and television legacy from vaulted treasures to modern classics.

And here is some concept art for the mugs, courtesy of THR.

Mondo have re-envisioned an impressive lineup of the most recognizable Disney icons as tiki mugs, and they couldn’t be more ecstatic to take on some of the biggest yet, starting with Mickey Mouse. As seen in the 1940 classic Disney’s Fantasia, Sorcerer Mickey will be the first in their line of Mondo Tee-ki mugs based on various Disney animated and live action gems.

Next will be Scrooge McDuck, who even in mug form is never far from his Money Bin, followed by mugs from Disney’s The Lion King, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, and many, many more! Now’s your chance to drink up the magic of Disney!

Regarding the new partnership, Mondo Creative Director for Toys/Collectibles Brock Otterbacher said:

“Imagination is often associated with Disney, and rightfully so. Through their films, animated classics, and characters, Disney’s pantheon has inspired generations, old and young, to dream big. For us here at Mondo, it’s no different. We’ve all had our imagination stirred by Disney in one form or another in the work we do- whether it’s to design better, dig deeper for inspiration, or just add more heart. With this in mind, we couldn’t be more proud of what we’re bringing to both Disney and Mondo fans alike. From our pins and tiki mugs, as well as other fun items down the line, we’re taking our queue from Walt himself- ‘If you can dream it, you can do it.”

Posters and art prints aren’t specifically mentioned in this news, and Cyclops Print Works currently has the Disney rights. It’s not clear if Mondo will eventually take over, or if they’ll stay out of the poster and print game.