What the world needs now is another ensemble romantic-comedy that looks like it could get dangerously cheesy. But in all seriousness, Modern Love looks like a promising Amazon anthology series, despite the familiar trappings of every other star-powered ensemble comedy that tried to replicate the success of Love, Actually. Written, directed, and produced by Sing Street director John Carney, Modern Love stars award-winning actors like Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, and Dev Patel in an anthology series based on the popular New York Times romance column. Watch the new Modern Love trailer below.

Modern Love Trailer

Amazon released a new trailer for the eight-episode first season of the anthology series, which follows a different romance based on a “true story” each half-hour episode. The stacked cast, which in addition to Hathaway, Fey, and Patel, includes one very Hot Priest, act out the tales of romance and heartbreak first told in the New York Times weekly column. The column, which is comprised of essays written by readers, first began publishing in 2004 and grew to become one of the most popular features of the newspaper.

The cast of Modern Love includes Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Catherine Keener (Get Out), Andrew Scott (Fleabag), Shea Whigham (Homecoming), John Slattery (Mad Men), Dev Patel (Lion), Cristin Millioti (Black Mirror), Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One), John Gallagher Jr. (10 Cloverfield Lane), Julia Garner (Ozark), Gary Carr (Downton Abbey), Brandon Victor Dixon (Power), and Andy Garcia (Ocean’s Eleven).

Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe), Emmy Rossum (Shameless), and Tom Hall (Red Rock) all directed episodes. Horgan and Hall both wrote their own episodes, while Rossum directed a chapter penned by The Hate U Give writer Audrey Wells.

Here is the official synopsis for Modern Love:

Modern Love, coming to Amazon Prime Video on October 18, is inspired by the popular New York Times column of the same name. This romantic comedy anthology series explores love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms as each standalone episode brings some of the most beloved stories to life with a stellar cast.

Modern Love debuts on Amazon Prime on October 18, 2019.