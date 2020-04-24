What’s the one thing that can slow down the constant perpetual motion of Ethan Hunt, IMF Agent? The coronavirus. Due to production halts because of the worldwide pandemic, the release dates of the two back-to-back Mission: Impossible sequels have been postponed. Mission: Impossible 7 is moving from July 2021 to November 2021, while M:I 8 has been bumped from August 2022 to November 2022. This news comes with delays of several other Paramount titles, including Dungeons and Dragons, Paw Patrol, and The Tomorrow War.

Tom Cruise is back, of course, joined by Mission: Impossible franchise cast members Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby. Newcomers to the series include Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, and Nicholas Hoult. And of all the recent movie delay news, this one might hit the hardest for me. I’m a big Mission: Impossible franchise fan, and I was very excited for these back-to-back sequels. But waiting longer for things is now the new normal, and I have to get used to it.

Elsewhere in the world of Paramount releases, The Tomorrow War, a sci-fi action flick starring Chris Pratt, is moving from December 25, 2020 to July 23, 2021. The animated film Paw Patrol will now arrive on August 20, 2021. And the Dungeons and Dragons movie has been pushed from November 19, 2021 to May 27, 2022. Finally, the horror movie Spell, from Castle Rock director Mark Tonderai, which was scheduled for August 28, 2020, has now been removed from the calendar completely.