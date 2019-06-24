Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to drop even more money on vinyl. Specifically, the Mission: Impossible – Fallout vinyl soundtrack, which is about to HALO-jump onto turntables everywhere thanks to Mondo. Featuring the pulse-quickening film score from Lorne Balfe, the Mission: Impossible – Fallout vinyl soundtrack release goes on sale this week.

Having already released the soundtrack for the first Mission: Impossible film, Mondo has decided to get back in the action with the most recent installment. The vinyl release will feature a 2X 180 Gram Plutonium Core colored vinyl, will also be available on 2X 180 Gram Black vinyl. On top of all of that, this first pressing features a limited Flexi disc featuring an unreleased remix. Have a look.

The release features Lorne Balfe’s full score for the 2018 film, which saw Tom Cruise risking his life again and again and again, all for our entertainment. “Somebody said to me yesterday, ‘So where did the inspiration come from to write such big music?’ And I said, ‘Watch the movie,'” Balfe said in an interview around the time of the film’s release. “It’s the reason we probably had one of the biggest orchestras on a score in a long time. Every time there’s a new jump, or a new stunt, the next one’s even bigger. And then the next one’s even bigger, so the sheer epicness of it came from the visuals.” The composer added:

“I knew that pulse and pace were something that I wanted to delve into more, but also I just wanted to experiment with some of the instrumentation. Like bongos were always in the TV show, and I thought, ‘Why have one when we can have twelve?’…It’s very like the stunts. It’s trying to push things. I was just trying to push them to a larger form. So with the bongos, it’s hard enough for one bongo player to get a gig these days. For twelve, it’s a miracle. It was really being loyal to the past, but bringing it into the future. I think that that’s what the movie does. You see Ethan Hunt, and you immediately hear Ethan Hunt.”

The soundtrack will go on sale for $35 this Wednesdays at noon (CT) via Mondo, and is expected to ship in July.