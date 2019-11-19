It’s time for yet another very attractive person to accept a Mission (or two). Pom Klementieff, who plays Mantis in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and was recently seen in the new season of Black Mirror, has joined the Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 casts, according to director Christopher McQuarrie. Specifics of Klementieff’s role have yet to be revealed, but we’re guessing it will involve tons of kicking, punching, and of course, running. Lots and lots of running.

Meet the latest Mission: Impossible femme fatale: Pom Klementieff. McQuarrie referring to Klementieff as a “femme fatale” in the tweet above suggests her character will be a potential villain, or at least someone with shady allegiances. Rebecca Ferguson‘s Ilsa Faust was definitely a femme fatale when she joined the series, but she’s turned into an honorary member of the team at this point.

McQuarrie is shooting Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 back-to-back. Tom Cruise will return as Ethan Hunt, because of course he will. Rebecca Ferguson is back as well, and it’s safe to assume Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames will show up at some point. And hey, maybe Wolf Blitzer will come back, too! (Probably not, though.) Klementieff isn’t the only new addition to the franchise, though. Hayley Atwell is also set to appear in both films.

Plot details about the next two Missions are currently underwraps, but the franchise has built up a lot of goodwill and become a must-see, especially with McQuarrie at the helm. Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, McQuarrie’s first time directing a Mission, was phenomenal, and his follow-up, Mission: Impossible – Fallout was one of the most thrilling action movies in recent memory. In short, as long as he’s making these movies, they’re worth getting excited about.

“I pitched the idea of making two movies, and now I have to justify why it’s two movies,” McQuarrie told tells Empire. “You’ve got to earn that. You’ve got to make something that swallows the last three movies whole. I’m freaked out now. We’ve talked ourselves into something. Holy shit.”

Mission: Impossible 7 opens July 23, 2021 and Mission: Impossible 8 arrives August 5, 2022.