Mini-Water Cooler: Sob Rock, Ted Lasso Season 2, Alone, Wild and Crazy Guys, and More
Posted on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the August 10, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by senior writer and weekend editor Brad Oman to talk about what they’ve been up to at the virtual water cooler.
Opening Banter:
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Brad received some Jurassic Park shoes from Reebok and room sprays (yes, room sprays) from Mountain Dew.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Brad has been reading Wild and Crazy Guys: How the Comedy Mavericks of the 80s Changed Hollywood Forever
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Brad watched Alone, several episodes of Ted Lasso season 2, and has witnessed the trashiness of Too Hot to Handle.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Brad tried Nerds Candy Corn, Sonic’s new Banana Pudding Milkshake, Lay’s Flavor Swap Chips, and Taco Bell’s White Hot Ranch Nacho Fries/Burrito
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Brad loved the little Foo Fighters’ BeeGees cover album Hail Satin and is unironically happy to have a new John Mayer album.
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.