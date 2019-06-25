For a Minecraft movie, you need a good architect. And the video game adaptation has found a new one in Frozen 2 screenwriter Allison Schroeder. Schroeder has been tapped as the new Minecraft movie writer following the departure of former director Robert McElhenney and Wonder Woman writer Jason Fuchs.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Schroeder has been hired by Warner Bros. to pen the script for Minecraft, the feature adaptation of the wildly popular block-based open world video game that has over 100 million players across the globe. Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist director Peter Sollett is set to helm the movie based on the Mojang video game, with producers Roy Lee, Jon Berg, and the game developer set to rework the project.

Schroeder, who was nominated for an Oscar for co-writing Hidden Figures, will rework a script that was originally drafted by It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator McElhenney and his co-writer Fuchs before they departed the project. But if Schroeder sticks by the what’s been reported of the plot, the film will follow a teenage girl and an unlikely group of adventurers as they set out to save their blocky Overworld from the malevolent and destructive Ender Dragon. The question remains though, of how the feature film will maintain the blocky, pixel-like look of the video game in live-action form. Schroeder is a talented screenwriter and could possibly make something interesting of this adventure story so that it doesn’t come off as too goofy.

The Minecraft movie has run into some stumbling blocks since Warner Bros. picked up the rights to the video game in 2014. Directors like Shawn Levy (Stranger Things) and Rob McElhenney have boarded and departed the project, while Steve Carell was at one point set to star. No word yet on whether Carell is still attached to the project.

Minecraft is currently set to hit theaters on March 4, 2022.