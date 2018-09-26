One of the most highly anticipated attractions at the soon-to-be-opened Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney theme parks is the Millennium Falcon ride, which takes fans on a interactive motion-simulator attraction of the most iconic Star Wars starship. And while we’ve seen a few pieces of concept art from the still-untitled ride, we have just received a slew of new details about the Millennium Falcon ride from — where else — the Solo: A Star Wars Story Blu-ray.

A bonus feature on the Target-exclusive Solo: A Star Wars Story Blu-ray release (via Laughing Place) offers a special 13-minute bonus feature titled “The Millennium Falcon: From Page to Park,” which unveils new details about the ride set to be opened at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge next year. The ride, which is currently being tweaked by Disney, will consist of seven pods carrying six seats each and allow riders to interact with the environment around them.

The executive creative director of the Millennium Falcon Attraction, Asa Kalama, elaborates on what else the ride will offer on the Blu-ray:

“You’re truly in control of the fastest and most iconic ship in the entire galaxy. And Hondo, he’s gone ahead and added a couple extra seats so he can get as many of those flight crews through as possible. There are 200 some odd buttons, knobs and switches on the inside of the cockpit and they all do stuff. If you’re the gunners in the center there and you don’t fire back on those TIE Fighters fast enough they’re going to riddle the hull with laser bolts, the engineers in back, it’s really up to them to keep the whole Falcon in working order so they’re back there furiously working away at their various systems.”

The ride will allow you to turn 360 degrees, with every detail around you rendered immaculately, Kalama added.

The ride sends you on a quest for Hondo Ohnaka, the Weequay pirate from Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels (who deserves some more attention from fans and Lucasfilm), Disney Imagineering executive Scott Trowbridge reveals. True to the space pirate’s nature, your mission is to bring back a bunch of loot.

“If you bring back all the loot and there’s not a scratch on the ship and Hondo is really happy when you bring it back, you might find yourself with some extra Galactic Credits in your account, but do a poor job, you lose the cargo, you smash up the ship, you might come back owing more money than you started with, the bossman might not be too happy and when you roll across to the local cantina the bartender might lean over and say ‘hey, word on the street is your name’s been put on the list of a local bounty hunter, I’d watch out if I were you’ so how well you do on this mission really does have an impact on your overall, land-wide story.”

In addition, you can explore the main chess room of the Falcon, which we saw a glimpse of in Solo: A Star Wars Story, and be “really be immersed in that environment, you can actually push buttons and just kind of soak it all in,” says VP and Executive Creative Director at Lucasfilm Story Group Doug Chiang in the bonus feature.

The Target exclusive Solo: A Star Wars Story Blu-ray release can be ordered here.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens in summer 2019 at Disneyland and fall 2019 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World.