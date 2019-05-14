Hereditary director Ari Aster has yet another horror extravaganza in store for us with Midsommar. The movie reunites Aster with A24, and brings audiences a brightly-lit nightmare set during a creepy festival in a remote Swedish village. As you can probably guess, the festivities won’t be enjoyed by all. Watch the Midsommar trailer below.

Midsommar Trailer

Ari Aster’s Hereditary was a film bathed in shadows. Almost impenetrable darkness prevailed – a darkness Aster used to great effect by hiding particularly creepy stuff directly in front of us. With Midsommar, he’s new horror film, he’s taking an opposite route. This looks to be one of the most brightly-lit horror film ever made – and I find that particularly exciting. There’s something extra disturbing about horror that happens in daylight. We’ve come to expect our horror movies to take place primarily in the dark of night. But if you set a scary story in bright sunshine, a surreal, off-kilter atmosphere prevails. Aster clearly understands this, and is making great use of the effect.

In Midsommar, “Dani (Florence Pugh) and Christian (Jack Reynor) are a young American couple with a relationship on the brink of falling apart. But after a family tragedy keeps them together, a grieving Dani invites herself to join Christian and his friends on a trip to a once-in-a-lifetime midsummer festival in a remote Swedish village. What begins as a carefree summer holiday in a land of eternal sunlight takes a sinister turn when the insular villagers invite their guests to partake in festivities that render the pastoral paradise increasingly unnerving and viscerally disturbing.”

As a fan of Hereditary, I can’t wait to see this. The movie both looks and sounds amazing, and I’m excited to see where it goes. The trailers have done a good job keeping things mysterious – something A24 did well with Hereditary also. Who knows what other insanity awaits us here?

Midsommar, starring Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, William Jackson Harper, Vilhelm Blomgren, Archie Madekwe, Ellora Torchia, and Will Poulter, opens July 3. In addition to the trailer above, check out a poster below featuring a rather snotty Florence Pugh.