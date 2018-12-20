Thor: Ragnarok stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson reunite for Men In Black: International, a new sequel/reboot of the sci-fi comedy franchise. This time, the series leaves New York and goes international (hey, that’s like the title!), as new recruit Thompson heads to London to team up with Hemsworth. Their mission: to root out a mole in the agency. Watch the Men In Black: International trailer below.

Men In Black International Trailer

This could be fun! Ragnarok already proved that Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth are a match made in movie heaven, and teaming them up again to jump-start the Men In Black franchise is a cool idea. That said: the tone of this trailer is a bit…off. Perhaps I was expecting something entirely silly like Ragnarok, but this is a bit more serious than that. Then again, the first Men In Black had a darkly comedic tone as well, so that’s fitting. The first Men In Black remains a solid flick. Its sequel Men In Black II, however, is terrible. Men In Black III was surprisingly good, but didn’t seem to have much of an impact. Fingers crossed Men In Black: International sets things right.

F. Gary Gray directs here, taking the Men In Black across the pond for the first time. It’s revealed that the MIB have a mole, and Hemsworth and Thompson’s character have to find out who it is. This adds a new mystery element to the franchise, which might keep things fresh. All in all, I’m rooting for this film. I want to enjoy it, and the cast around Hemsworth and Thompson – Liam Neeson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, Rebecca Ferguson, Emma Thompson – is pretty damn great.

One last complaint: the abundant CGI. I know that’s just the way the movie world works now, but one of the things that made the first Men In Black so memorable were the many, many practical alien effects created by the legendary Rick Baker. Sure, the first film had its fair share of CGI, but a large chunk of it was comprised of puppets and make-up. I don’t see any of that on display here. In fact, there’s a close-up on an alien that looks so cartoony and fake that it took me completely out of the trailer. Bring back practical effects, that’s all I’m saying.

Men In Black: International opens on June 14, 2019.