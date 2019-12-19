Erinn Hayes and Rob Huebel are here to save lives and kick butts, and they’re all out of lives to save. This wouldn’t make them very good doctors, admittedly, so it’s a good thing they have another profession: cops. Childrens Hospital alums Hayes and Huebel create and star in the new Netflix comedy Medical Police, a new spin-off of the beloved Adult Swim series. Watch the Medical Police trailer below.

Medical Police Trailer

Original Childrens Hospital creators Krister Johnson, David Wain, Rob Corddry, and Jonathan Stern are back in a “totally-not-a-spinoff” 10-episode Netflix series, which follows Hayes and Huebel’s two American physicians who save lives and fight crime. The crime, in this case is a “civilization-threatening virus” for which they must find a cure. So, not a crime in the strictest sense of the word. But you don’t need to have a great grasp of the English language to be “cool, crime-fighting doctors.”

Loaded with an all-star comedy supporting cast which includes Craig Robinson and Jason Schwartzmen, Medical Police looks very silly and very fun. There’s not much more you need to know thatn its premise about doctor cops (cop doctors?) who attempt big stunts and dangerous stand-offs, only to fail miserably.

Here is the synopsis for Medical Police:

From the inimitable team behind Childrens Hospital, Medical Police follows two American physicians (Erinn Hayes and Rob Huebel) stationed at a pediatric hospital in São Paulo, Brazil who unwittingly discover a civilization-threatening virus. They’re soon recruited as secret government agents and find themselves in a race against time to find a cure, all the while uncovering a dark conspiracy at the center of the outbreak. Building on the legacy of its predecessor Childrens Hospital, Medical Police triples as an action-packed thriller, a mystery-wrapped love story and, ultimately, a globetrotting comedy series.

Medical Police premieres on Netflix on January 10, 2020.