The world is often a cold, dark, angry place, especially these days. So we could all do with a bit of positivity now and then, and maybe we’ll get it in the form of Marvel’s Hero Project. This new Disney+ show is all about young people attempting to affect positive change in their communities, which is commendable since a lot of young people mostly just hang out on Reddit and roast each other. Watch the Marvel’s Hero Project trailer below.

Marvel’s Hero Project Trailer

Disney+, the upcoming Disney streaming service, is going to be loaded with new shows for all ages (well, most ages – they’re not going to have NC-17 stuff on there, sorry). And while there will be plenty of movies, cartoons, and other sorts of fiction-driven entertainment, there will also be titles like Marvel’s Hero Project. It has “Marvel” in the title, so that will immediately make people pay attention, and that’s good – because this sounds like a noble concept.

The show, produced by Marvel New Media in partnership with Maggievision Productions. Executive Produced by Joe Quesada, Stephen Wacker, Shane Rahmani, Liza Wyles and Sarah Amos for Marvel and Maura Mandt and John Hirsch for MaggieVision Productions, features the following synopsis:

“Marvel’s Hero Project” reveals the remarkable, positive change several young heroes are making in their own communities. These inspiring kids have dedicated their lives to selfless acts of bravery and kindness, and now, Marvel celebrates them as the true Super Heroes they are.

I can be cynical and snarky, so let me just say, in all honesty, this sounds nice. Will I watch it? Probably not! I’m too busy wallowing in self-misery. But Marvel’s Hero Project genuinely seems like it has good intentions, and this garbage planet could use some inspiring stories, now more than ever. Marvel’s Hero Project will arrive on Disney+ November 12, which is also the day Disney+ launches. More on Disney+ below.