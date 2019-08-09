What sort of embarrassing, unseen footage lurks in the editing bays at Marvel Studios? Mega-producer and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige knows all too well what works and what doesn’t, and his ability to delineate between those two categories has been a key factor in the success of Marvel Studios’ first three phases, collectively known as the “Infinity Saga.”

You may have assumed that those never-before-seen moments would never see the light of day, but in a recent interview, Feige teases that the company will soon unveil “some things that we’ve been too humiliated to show” thus far. Read his full comments below.

During a recent interview with Empire Magazine, Feige revealed that in a possible forthcoming Infinity Saga box set (which, let’s be real, is definitely on the way even though it hasn’t officially been announced yet), fans may see more deleted scenes than have previously been made available.

“If we do a big, giant Infinity Saga box set, we might include – I’m assuming if you’re going to spend the money to buy a box set with everything in it, you’re a fan. And it’ll take more than a couple of really, really bad scenes to turn you…I like sharing those scenes. And when we have something like that that we love, and which was not an easy decision to cut out but was the best decision for the movie, it’s a great avenue to say, ‘We’ll put it out there.’ It’s not like no-one will ever see it. There are things that we think nobody should ever see. And I think we’ve just recently been discussing that now we can start to show some of our less proud moments.”

I’m very curious about what some of those “less proud moments” may entail. Is he talking about abandoned creative paths – characters saying or doing things that ended up not aligning with the studio’s vision? Maybe he’s referencing specific issues with early costume designs that were filmed and digitally improved later, or possible performances or plot beats that simply weren’t up to snuff?

Only Feige knows, but it sounds like he’s willing to open the vault very soon:

“There’s stuff that still pops up from the Star Wars trilogy occasionally – Tosche Station for instance. That is not great, it certainly shouldn’t be in the movie, but I love seeing it. I love that they shot it and it exists and we get to see it. So usually we love putting that stuff out there. There’s some things that we’ve been too humiliated to show, but I think we’ll bring out soon enough.”

Avengers: Endgame is available on Digital HD right now, but there’s no word yet about when a full Infinity Saga box set may hit shelves. (If I had to guess, I’d bet there will be one available this holiday season.)