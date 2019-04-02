Ready to sit in a movie theater for the rest of your natural life? Good, because AMC is hosting a 22-film Marvel Movie Marathon leading into Avenges: Endgame. That’s right, every single MCU movie (even those Ant-Man movies!) will screen back-to-back, clocking in at a whopping runtime of 59 hours and 7 minutes long. So you might want to bring some deodorant.

Hey, you ever hear of this thing called the Marvel Cinematic Universe? It’s supposedly very popular with all the kids! I jest, of course – everyone knows what this is, and everyone is amped-up to see Avengers: Endgame, the conclusion of what Marvel is dubbing “The Infinity Saga.” In preparation for the big send-off of the MCU as we know it, AMC is going to host an eyeball-numbing Marvel Movie Marathon screening of all 22 films, including Endgame.

If you’re strong enough to sit through 59 hours and 7 minutes of movies, I salute you. Especially since this marathon includes several films that are, let’s say, not very good (Iron Man 2 and Thor: The Dark World, I’m looking at you). But if you’re a completist, and want to revisit the entire MCU line-up on the big screen, this might be incredibly exciting to you. Here are some more details:

Starting Tuesday, April 23, see 22 films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe all leading up to Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Endgame”. “This premium event will include, marathon only collectibles, exclusive content, and a special concession offer. Plus, Avengers: Endgame will start at 5pm local time, one hour earlier than regular public show times.

Of course, you don’t have to sit through all of these movies to see Avengers: Endgame. You could just check that film out by itself when it hits theaters April 26, 2019. But if you’re crazy enough to want to attempt the marathon, you can buy tickets here. Good luck, brave soul.