Hollywood has been trying to make a Barbie movie for a while now, with Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway both considered for the lead. Margot Robbie eventually signed on, and now, the movie is officially moving ahead as Warner Bros. closes a deal with Barbie owner Mattel. Hop in this tiny plastic convertible and follow me down below to learn more about the Margot Robbie Barbie movie.

Variety is reporting that Warner Bros. and Mattell have finalized a deal to launch a Barbie film franchise, with Margot Robbie in the lead. Regarding her turn as the famous fashion doll, Robbie said:

“Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child’s journey to self-discovery. Over the brand’s almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president…I’m so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide. I can’t imagine better partners than Warner Bros and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen.”

“Barbie is one of the most iconic franchises in the world and we are excited to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures and Margot Robbie to bring her to life on the big screen,” added Ynon Kreiz, chairman and CEO of Mattel. The press release is also littered with many uses of the word “brand”, because these are the times we must live in.

Initially launched in 1959, Barbie ultimately became a smash-hit through the concept of merchandizing – not only did you have to buy Barbie, you also had to buy her accessories: car, dream house, clothes, and so on. She even had friends and boyfriends to purchase as well. There was also a built-in message about female independence, although there were also controversies accusing the doll of creating an unrealistic body image for young girls.

I don’t really know how you turn Barbie into a movie, but I’m guessing it’s going to be done in tongue-in-cheek style. Sony pictures was originally trying to make a Barbie movie, with Amy Schumer in the lead. The story would’ve focused on Barbie being exiled from the Barbie world, and having to enter the real world in the process. That sure sounds a lot like the comedy Disenchanted, but let’s move on!

Schumer eventually left the project due to scheduling issues, and because Sony had yet to lock down a director. Later, Anne Hathaway was announced to star. Diablo Cody was also mentioned as a screenwriter, but Cody later admitted she never even finished a first draft of the script. Now, Warner Bros. will distribute. It’s not clear if the film is still using the “Barbie ends up in the real world” storyline, or if the filmmakers will go for something completely different. Robbie is a good actress, so this might turn out to be enjoyable when all is said and done.

“This project is a great start to our partnership with Ynon and Mattel Films,” said Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairmanToby Emmerich. “And Margot is the ideal producer and actress to bring Barbie to life on screen in a fresh and relevant way for today’s audiences.”