“This is not a love story, this is the story of love,” the trailer for Malcolm & Marie declares in text as stark as the black-and-white aesthetic of the Zendaya and John David Washington-starring film. Directed by Sam Levinson (Assassination Nation, Euphoria), Malcolm & Marie is a black and white romantic drama that stars Zendaya and Washington as two lovers who reach an impasse. Watch the Malcolm & Marie trailer below.

Malcolm and Marie Trailer

Zendaya reunites with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson for another project shot in secret over the summer amid the pandemic — the other being the special Euphoria episode which earned raves from critics. This time the pair teamed up with Washington for the one-location romantic drama Malcolm & Marie, which stars Washington and Zendaya as a filmmaker and his girlfriend who return home after the world premiere of his film to await the critical reviews to begin pouring in online. But as they wait in their lavish home, the two of them begin to confront the nature of their rocky relationship.

The film, which is Levinson’s first feature since 2018’s Assassination Nation, appears to be a great showcase for both Zendaya and Washington, who act their butts off while looking gorgeous in crisp black-and-white photography. While the film’s claims that Levinson is a “visionary director” might be disputed (as far as I know, Assassination Nation was well-liked but divisive), it’s clear that Zendaya and Washington are both talented actors — plus it’s nice proof that Washington can emote after his stoic performance in Tenet.

The film is a last-minute addition to Netflix’s stacked Oscar slate, with the streamer will likely throw its weight behind Zendaya and Washington’s acting campaigns for awards season. Zendaya appears to be getting the push for Best Actress, though she’ll face stiff competition from fellow Netflix contenders like Vanessa Kirby in Pieces of a Woman and Viola Davis in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Here is the synopsis for Malcolm & Marie:

Writer/Director Sam Levinson teams up with Zendaya and John David Washington for an achingly romantic drama in which a filmmaker (Washington) and his girlfriend (Zendaya) return home following a celebratory movie premiere as he awaits what’s sure to be imminent critical and financial success. The evening suddenly takes a turn as revelations about their relationships begin to surface, testing the strength of their love. Working with cinematographer Marcell Rev, Levinson creates a film of rare originality; an ode to the great Hollywood romances as well as a heartfelt expression of faith in the medium’s future.

Malcolm & Marie debuts on Netflix on February 5, 2021.