A Blumhouse movie starring Octavia Spencer? You have my attention. In Ma, Spencer plays a lonely woman who offers some teens a chance to crash in her basement and knock back a few cold ones. But Spencer’s house has some rules, and if the kids break them, well…there’s going to be trouble. Ma comes from Tate Taylor, who also directed Spencer in The Help. Watch the Ma trailer below.

Ma Trailer

I hadn’t heard of this new Blumhouse film at all, but here we are! This is such a curiosity – I never thought Tate Taylor, director of The Help and Get On Up, would be helming a horror movie. But then again, I never though Jordan Peele would direct a horror movie either – but he did, and it was incredible. Maybe this will turn out to be a wonderful surprise as well? Here’s the synopsis:

Octavia Spencer stars as Sue Ann, a loner who keeps to herself in her quiet Ohio town. One day, she is asked by Maggie, a new teenager in town (Diana Silvers, Glass), to buy some booze for her and her friends, and Sue Ann sees the chance to make some unsuspecting, if younger, friends of her own. She offers the kids the chance to avoid drinking and driving by hanging out in the basement of her home. But there are some house rules: One of the kids has to stay sober. Don’t curse. Never go upstairs. And call her “Ma.” But as Ma’s hospitality starts to curdle into obsession, what began as a teenage dream turns into a terrorizing nightmare, and Ma’s place goes from the best place in town to the worst place on earth.

Look, I know teens love underage drinking, but if a woman invites you over to drink at her place, and then gives you a list of creepy rules, you should probably get out of there. Just a suggestion.

In addition to Octavia Spencer and Diana Silvers, Ma stars Juliette Lewis, Luke Evans, Missi Pyle, McKaley Miller, Corey Fogelmanis, Gianni Paolo and Dante Brown.

Blumhouse has the market cornered on low-budget but effective thrillers like this, and they also love franchises. So if Ma is a hit, get ready for an entire line-up of Ma films, a Ma VR game, a Ma TV show, and a Ma-themed maze at Universal Horror Nights. Or maybe not.

Ma opens May 31, 2019.