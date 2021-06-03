Love, Death + Robots bills itself as adult animation, but that doesn’t mean it’s just non-stop scenes of naked cartoon characters (although it doesn’t not mean that, either). It means these are animated titles that are designed to resonate with you as an adult. A new Love, Death + Robots behind-the-scenes video dives into the Netflix show’s inventive, often hyper-realistic animation styles.

Love, Death + Robots, the Netflix series created by Tim Miller and executive produced by David Fincher, recently dropped its second season, offering up the following logline: “Otherworlds, naked giants and robots-gone-wild clash in this anthology of adult animated stories executive produced by Tim Miller, David Fincher, Jennifer Miller, and Joshua Donen.”

Once again, the series brings together different filmmakers to craft a series of adult-oriented animated shorts. “We couldn’t have been happier at the response to the show,” said Miller. “It was exactly the kind of passionate reception from animation fans David and I hoped for, but for many long years had been told wouldn’t happen.”

For this second season, Jennifer Yuh Nelson was brought in as Supervising Director. “We learned that it was harder than we thought to wrangle all these stories and

that we needed a strong team to get the job done. Jennifer was key to that effort,” Miller said.

Nelson added: “We had friends in common who suggested we chat, who knew we shared similar tastes in filmmaking. So we had lunch and talked about me possibly doing season one of LDR. I wasn’t available, but I was thinking: ‘That’s a dream project, to be able to go as broken and dark and messed up as possible, just let it all out.’ And when the second season came around, Tim called again and said, ‘You know anybody that might be available?’ I said, ‘Well… how about me?'”

This behind-the-scenes video hammers home the fact that Love, Death + Robots is targeted at adults, and while animation for adults isn’t a new concept, it’s often misunderstood. As Visual Effects Supervisor Jerome Denjean says here, adult animation doesn’t mean “graphic.” It means that it “deals with themes that will resonate with you as an adult.”

Miller calls it’s a “creative jam session from artists around the world,” and Nelson adds: “It’s a tonal and stylistic Jenga game. Trying to figure out which director might best handle what story.”

Love, Death + Robots is now streaming on Netflix, and maybe if you watch it, David Fincher will be inspired to finally make what we really want – Mindhunter season 3. Do it in animation, I don’t care! Just give it to me.