As we continue to barrel through Peak TV and into a realm of Far Too Much TV, one thing has remained crystal clear: Michael Giacchino‘s score for the ABC drama Lost is the best television score of all time. I’m glad we all agree on this.

To celebrate the show’s 15th anniversary, Mondo is teaming up with Hollywood Records for a Lost vinyl recording of Giacchino’s live performance of the show’s music during a concert in Ireland earlier this year. Get the details below, including the price and which tracks from the series will be included.



Lost Vinyl Release Details

Back in September, Mondo teased the release of a Lost vinyl:

Now we finally have the full details. LOST – We Have to Go Back (Live) 3XLP was recorded live in the summer of 2019 in Dublin, Ireland, where Giacchino conducted a performance by the world-renowned RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra. The vinyl includes 18 selections from the six seasons of music from the show, as well as all new artwork from JC Richard and liner notes by Giacchino himself, Lost showrunners Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse, and Variety writer Tim Grieving.

I’ve had the opportunity to see Giacchino several times, and it’s always a powerful, emotional experience. Here’s the first officially-released track from the album:

If you don’t want to wait for more tracks to be released, you can check out this video I made of several highlights from last year’s performance in Los Angeles:

“What I noticed is when we do these concerts, people come from all over the world—from South Africa, from China, from Japan, from everywhere,” Giacchino told Nerdist. “And yet, as many people that do make it, there’s still a ton of people that don’t have the money to fly out. So we thought, let’s record it and put out an album.”

“With LOST, Michael Giacchino crafted some of the most iconic and memorable music in Science Fiction media of the last 15 years,” said Mo Shafeek, Mondo Record Label Manager. “This live concert album acts as a Greatest Hits of sorts, but it’s also of how important his music was to the impact of the show.”

Here’s the breakdown of the songs that will be included:

Disc One – Side A

01. Happy Landings 6:58

02. LOST: Main Theme 3:04

03. Live Together, Die Alone 6:11

Disc One – Side B

01. Smoke Monsters 3:58

02. Locke’d Out Again 4:11

03. Take a Hike 8:12

Disc Two – Side A

01. Everyone Loves Hugo 5:26

02. The Constant 3:51

03. Getting Ethan 1:52

Disc Two – Side B

01. Life and Death 7:59

02. Parting Words 6:15

03. The Others 5:20

Disc Three – Side A

01. AB Aeterno 5:17

02. Oceanic Six 3:28

03. Temple of Boom 4:37

Disc Three – Side B

01. LAX 4:22

02. The Tangled Web 5:39

03. Moving On 9:26