Paul Rudd has already defied aging, so obviously the next thing for him to defy is the natural order of the world. It’s Paul Rudd versus Paul Rudd in the new Netflix black comedy series Living With Yourself, which follows a man who undergoes a strange spa treatment only to discover that he’s been replaced by a better version of himself. Watch the Living With Yourself trailer below.

Living With Yourself Trailer

Described as “an existential comedy that asks: do we really want to be better?” Living With Yourself is an eight-episode series that is told from multiple perspectives and intersecting storylines, most of them centering around Paul Rudd. Rudd stars as Miles Elliott, a man feeling burned out on life and love, who turns to a mysterious spa treatment that promises him a better life. Upon waking up in the spa, he is happy to find that the spa has fulfilled its promise — until another version of himself comes crawling out of a grave attempting to reclaim his life.

A black comedy created and written by Emmy winner Timothy Greenberg (The Daily Show With Jon Stewart) and directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris (The Battle of the Sexes, Little Miss Sunshine), Living With Yourself plays like that one episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer where Xander gets split into two versions of himself. It’s kind of a thin premise for a whole TV series, but honestly, Rudd is charming enough to carry the show and turn it into an absurdly comical comedy-thriller series. Plus, who hasn’t dreamt of two Paul Rudds at one point in their lives? Just me? All right.

Living With Yourself also stars Aisling Bea and is executive produced by Greenberg with Anthony Bregman and Jeff Stern for Likely Story, Tony Hernandez for Jax Media, Dayton, Faris, Rudd, and Jeff Blitz.

Here is the synopsis for Living With Yourself:

Miles Elliott, a man struggling in life, undergoes a novel spa treatment that promises to make him a better person, only to learn he’s been replaced – literally – by a better version of himself.

Living with Yourself premieres October 18 on Netflix.