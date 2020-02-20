Reese Witherspoon is trading Big Little Lies for Little Fires Everywhere, a Hulu limited series adaptation of Celeste Ng’s domestic drama book of the same name. And those fires seem to be quite literal, if not so little, as the Little Fires Everywhere trailer shows, opening with a scene of Witherspoon standing in front of her mansion engulfed in flames. Watch the official Little Fires Everywhere trailer below.

Little Fires Everywhere Trailer

Reese Witherspoon puts on her best lipstick and pearl necklace to play the most upper-middle class suburban mother, playing alternately patronizing and haughty wonderfully in the Little Fires Everywhere trailer. But that facade is slowly broken by Kerry Washington‘s newly arrived artist, whose daughter takes warmly to Witherspoon’s family. I’m not exactly sure what is happening other than that basic premise, but the trailer for the Hulu limited series is intriguing, hinting at both family’s harboring deep secrets that threaten to blow up their peaceful suburban existence.

I haven’t read Little Fires Everywhere, but I was a fan of Ng’s debut novel Everything I Never Told You, a delicate domestic drama about a mixed-race family whose relationships become fractured after a tragedy. Ng has the ability to turn suburban drama into a truly compelling story, and I trust Little Fires Everywhere is more of the same.

Liz Tigelaar writes the Little Fires Everywhere limited series, which is also executive produced by Witherspoon, Washington, Lauren Neustadter, and Pilar Savone. The series also stars Rosemarie DeWitt, Joshua Jackson, Jade Pettyjohn, Jordan Elsass, Gavin Lewis, Megan Stott, and Lexi Underwood.

Here is the synopsis for Little Fires Everywhere:

Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

Little Fires Everywhere premieres on Hulu on March 18, 2020.