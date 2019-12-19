In the upcoming Apple TV+ anthology series Little America, no story is too little. The comedy anthology series hails from the Oscar-nominated The Big Sick team Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, who executive produce the 8-episode series coming in 2020 as the first of Apple TV+’s 2020 slate. Watch the Little America trailer below.

Little America Trailer

Eight immigrant stories are collected in the comedy anthology series Little America, which is described as “a small, collective portrait of America’s immigrants — and thereby a portrait of America itself.” Written and executive produced by Lee Eisenberg, who serves as showrunner, Little America has quite a high-profile producing team behind it, with The Big Sick‘s Nanjiani and Gordon joined by Master of None‘s Alan Yang, as well as Sian Heder, Joshuah Bearman, Joshua Davis and Arthur Spector as executive producers. Heder also serves as co-showrunner alongside Eisenberg.

Each hour-long episode of Little America follows a different story, all inspired by true stories featured in Epic Magazine, about immigrants chasing their idea of the American Dream — whether it be landing a spot on the competitive squash team, selling chocolate chip cookies, running a Utah motel, or waging battle against a stubborn rock on an otherwise perfect piece of real estate.

The series seems like a touching and humorously authentic portrayal of immigrant life (I especially liked the touch of the two Singaporean children who are rushing to finish their bowls of broth on the way to school). Little America seems like a TV series-size take on the incredible Master of None episode “Parents,” which beautifully portrayed the first-generation immigrant experience.

The cast for the anthology series includes Zachary Quinto, Haaz Sleiman, Meìlanie Laurent, Shaun Toub, Conphidance, and Sherlilyn Fenn.

Here is the synopsis for Little America:

Inspired by the true stories featured in Epic Magazine, “Little America” goes beyond the headlines to bring to life the funny, romantic, heartfelt and surprising stories of immigrants in America. The first season consists of eight half-hour episodes, each with its own unique story from different parts of the world.

Little America premieres on January 17, 2020.