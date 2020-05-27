Are we one step closer to the Bosch television universe? Dads everywhere can dream! According to author Michael Connelly, Amazon, the #1 place for Bosch, is looking into developing a Lincoln Lawyer TV series. At one point, CBS was developing a Lincoln Lawyer show, but ultimately passed on the idea. Now, Connelly hopes to bring the project to Amazon and have it crossover with the Bosch-verse.

In Michael Connelly’s books, Mickey Haller, AKA the Lincoln Lawyer, is the half-brother of detective Hieronymus “Harry” Bosch, the main character of several of Connelly’s books and the Amazon TV series Bosch. Rights issues kept Amazon’s show from acknowledging that, but that might be about to change. According to THR, Connelly is talking with several networks – including Amazon – about picking up a Lincoln Lawyer TV series.

David E. Kelley was previously adapting Connelly’s book into a show for CBS, and a pilot was filmed. However, CBS passed on the show – but CBS’s loss might be Amazon’s gain. “The good thing is there appears to be people, networks and so forth that want to just step in and take it,” Connelly said, adding that if Amazon landed the show, he’d very much like to have a crossover with Bosch. “To me that is a good sales pitch because then you could have these people and the universe,” the author said. “Yeah, you could have people crossing paths and all that kind of stuff. It’d be fun to do.”

Conelly also added that the coronavirus contributed to CBS passing on their own Lincoln Lawyer show. “It was a bit risky for them and they decided, in this environment, to not do any risky programming, and so they killed it basically,” he said. “It was a shock. I mean, we had actors set, we had directors set, we had sets being built. It was right on the precipice of becoming a reality when this happened. So it’s very disappointing.”

Published in 2005, The Lincoln Lawyer followed Mickey Haller, “a criminal defense attorney who operates out of the backseat of his Lincoln Town Car, traveling between the far-flung courthouses of Los Angeles to defend clients of every kind. Bikers, con artists, drunk drivers, drug dealers – they’re all on Mickey Haller’s client list. For him, the law is rarely about guilt or innocence, it’s about negotiation and manipulation. Sometimes it’s even about justice.” The book was previously adapted into a movie in 2011, starring Matthew McConaughey.