The beauty industry is about to get a little uglier. Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne star in Like a Boss, a comedy that is not based on The Lonely Island song. Instead it’s about two best friends who find themselves in debt after years of running their cosmetics business and are faced with the prospect of big buyout offer from a notorious titan of the cosmetics industry Claire Luna (Salma Hayek). But all is not as pretty as it appears in the Like a Boss trailer.

Like a Boss Trailer

Have you got Andy Samberg chanting “like a boss!” in your head right now? Well stop it! Because Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne, and Salma Hayek are reclaiming the word for themselves in the comedy Like a Boss, which is directed by Miguel Arteta based on a screenplay by Sam Pitman and Adam Cole-Kelly. Like a Boss stars Haddish and Byrne as best friends Mel and Mia, respectively, who own their own cosmetics company. But despite living their best lives, they’re in over their heads in debt — $493,000 to be exact. But a bewigged Hayek comes swooping in with gold stilettos and the offer of a lifetime: a deal to buy them out for $1.7 million, but with some conditions, including learning to act like a boss. But soon this beauty icon’s true colors show when she is revealed to be stealing Mia and Mel’s ideas. They declare war, and shenanigans ensue.

Like a Boss also stars Billy Porter, Jennifer Coolidge, Ari Graynor, Natasha Rothwell, Jessica St. Clair, and Karan Soni.

Here is the synopsis for Like a Boss:

Best friends Mia and Mel (Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne) are living their best lives running their own cosmetics company they’ve built from the ground up. Unfortunately, they’re in over their heads financially, and the prospect of a big buyout offer from a notorious titan of the cosmetics industry Claire Luna (Salma Hayek) proves too tempting to pass up, putting Mel and Mia’s lifelong friendship in jeopardy. The beauty business is about to get ugly. LIKE A BOSS also stars Billy Porter, Jennifer Coolidge, Ari Graynor, Natasha Rothwell, Jessica St. Clair and Karan Soni.

Like a Boss hits theaters on January 10, 2020.