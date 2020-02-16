The A League of Their Own TV series cast is ready to take the field. Broad City‘s Abbi Jacobson, The Good Place‘s D’Arcy Carden, and more, will lead the series inspired by the Penny Marshall film of the same name about the first professional all-female baseball league in the 1940s. The show is currently in the pilot stage and follows new characters rather than characters seen in the 1992 movie.

THR has a breakdown of the League of Their Own TV series cast, and their respective characters:

Abbi Jacobson: Carson Shaw

Carson’s a catcher from a tiny farm town, who suddenly finds herself hopping the train to Chicago to chase a dream she didn’t even know she had.

D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place): Greta

Greta is a first basewoman with unbelievable stretch. Off the field, she’s also effortless, traveling the globe seeking new adventures and liaisons.

Chanté Adams (Bad Hair): Max

Max is a pitcher with an arm that could make men weep. She is ready for the big leagues and now she just needs to make her own path there.

Gbemisola Ikumelo (Sex Education): Clance

Born and raised in Rockford, Clance is Max’s best friend and biggest supporter, and a budding young artist in her own right.

Kelly McCormack (Ginny & Georgia): Jess

A shortstop from Moosejaw, Canada, Jess was born to play the game. On the field, Jess feels the most herself and wishes the game would never end.

Roberta Colindrez (I Love Dick): Mita

A cool, calm and collected pitcher from Texas ranch country, Mita’s got a killer poker face, on and off the field. She won’t reveal her secrets easily.

Priscilla Delgado (Julieta): Izzy

Straight from Havana, Izzy is the youngest, most enthusiastic Peach.

Melanie Field (Heathers): Jo (recurring)

Jo’s a power hitter from Queens who has survived countless escapades with her best friend, Greta. Boisterous and up for anything, Jo will defend her teammates til the end.

The series “follows brand-new characters and begins with the formation of the league in 1943 and follows the league and its players as they fight to keep it alive through close games, injuries, sexual awakenings and road trips across a rapidly changing U.S. A couple of former AAGPBL players are serving as consultants on the series.”

Penny Marshall’s 1992 movie followed the birth of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, focusing primarily on the Rockford Peaches. Geena Davis and Lori Petty played sisters who joined the team, while Tom Hanks played the team’s drunken manager. Other cast members included Madonna and Rosie O’Donnell.

This isn’t the first attempt to launch a League of Their Own TV series. There was a sitcom adaptation that aired on CBS in 1993, but only aired five of its six total episodes before cancelation. Maybe the Amazon take will have better luck.