Late Night is sure to please audiences. It’s a good-natured, timely comedy featuring the incredibly likable Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling (who also wrote the script). The Amazon-released film is already playing in limited release, and opens wide this weekend – which means it’s time for one last marketing push! Below, you can watch the Late Night final trailer, which goes heavy on the pull quotes. In addition to that, there’s a behind-the-scenes featurette highlighting the importance of diversity both in front of and behind the camera.

Late Night Final Trailer

I really wanted to like Late Night. The premise is solid, the cast is great – everything is in place for a winner. Sadly, when I saw the film at Sundance, I was disappointed. But I appear to be in the minority here, because the crowd at Sundance went gaga for this film, and our own Ethan Anderton gave Late Night a very positive review, writing:

Late Night doesn’t reinvent the wheel when it comes to showbiz comedy and drama, but the combination of a dynamite Emma Thompson and a splendid Mindy Kaling makes it stand out among the pack. It’s delightful, funny, and more than satisfying. Before the year is over, this will be one of the most beloved comedies of the year.

In Late Night, “Legendary talk-show host Katherine Newbury (Emma Thompson) is a pioneer in her field. The only woman ever to have a long-running program on late night, she keeps her writers’ room on a short leash – and all male. But when her ratings plummet and she is accused of being a ‘woman who hates women,’ Katherine puts gender equality on her to-do list and impulsively hires Molly Patel (Mindy Kaling), a chemical plant efficiency expert from suburban Pennsylvania, as the first and only female on her writing staff. With rumors swirling that Katherine is being replaced by a younger, hipper male host, she demands that the writers make her funny and relevant again. A lifelong fan, Molly is determined to prove she’s not just a diversity hire, but the one person who can turn her idol’s career around. Going against everything Katherine has staked her reputation on, she urges her to make the show more contemporary, authentic and personal, a move that could make Molly’s career – or send her back to the chemical plant for good.”

Whatever my own shortcomings with Late Night, I do appreciate how progressive and diverse the film is – something the featurette below highlights. In the clip, Kaling talks about how she drew on her experiences from her own life and career in crafting the script.

Late Night Featurette

Late Night opens everywhere June 14, 2019.