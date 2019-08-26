The Last Black Man in San Francisco, one of the best-reviewed films of the year, arrives on Blu-ray this week. In honor of the home media release, we have an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip from writer-director Joe Talbot‘s film. The clip focuses on the movie’s ensemble cast, which includes Jimmie Fails, Jonathan Majors, Danny Glover, Tichina Arnold, Rob Morgan, Mike Epps, and Finn Wittrock. Watch the clip below.

The Last Black Man in San Francisco Clip

The Last Black Man in San Francisco feels like it’s going to be one of those under-the-radar films that people slowly find out about, and sing its praises. As the film hits Blu-ray this week, hopefully, a wider audience will pick up on the movie than was possible with its limited theatrical run. In the film, “Jimmie Fails dreams of reclaiming the Victorian home his grandfather built in the heart of San Francisco. Joined on his quest by his best friend Mont, Jimmie searches for belonging in a rapidly changing city that seems to have left them behind. As he struggles to reconnect with his family and reconstruct the community he longs for, his hopes blind him to the reality of his situation.”

Our own Ben Pearson sang the praises of The Last Black Man in San Francisco from Sundance:

A warm, funny movie about legacy, loss, and the strength to move forward, The Last Black Man in San Francisco is a touching drama that cares deeply about the people San Francisco has forgotten. “People aren’t one thing,” Jimmie says at one point, tapping into the way the movie continually peels back the layers of its characters. Our actions define us, but our history doesn’t have to be a prison. Starting a new chapter is only one page turn away.

The Last Black Man in San Francisco is now available on digital and arrives on Blu-ray August 27. Special features included on the disc are below.