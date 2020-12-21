Actress Robin Wright (The Princess Bride, Forrest Gump) recently got behind the camera to make her feature directorial debut, Land, a new drama which has been accepted into the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. Wright directs and stars in the new film, playing a woman who wants to live her life off the grid in the mountains – but as this newly released trailer reveals, the isolated wilderness lifestyle she yearns for proves to be a bit more complicated than it initially appears. Check out the first trailer below.

Land Trailer

Wright, who spent much of the 2010s playing the steely, icy-veined Claire Underwood on Netflix’s House of Cards, is flexing a completely different set of muscles with Land, a movie that trades high stakes political intrigue for a wilderness adventure in which the stakes are survival. She previously directed multiple episodes of House of Cards, but Land marks her feature directorial debut.

In 2017, Wright worked with the House of Cards crew and directed her first short film. It’s called The Dark of Night, and it’s a twisty, eight-plus minute story about gangsters, murderers, and cops that stars Leslie Bibb, Sam Rockwell, Callie Thorne, Michael Godere, and Nini Le Huynh. Check that out below:

I’m not sure exactly how quickly this new feature came together, but a story about someone who once lived in a big city making the decision to pack up and self-isolate in the woods, demanding not to be told about any news from the outside world feels awfully relevant right now considering the extraordinary year we’ve all had.

Demián Bichir (The Hateful Eight) and Kim Dickens (Deadwood, Gone Girl) round out the cast, and Jesse Chatham and Erin Dignam wrote the screenplay. Land is Chatham’s first credit, but Dignam has been making movies for years. She previously wrote and directed two films in which Wright starred: 1990’s Denial and 1997’s Loved.

Here is the movie’s official description:

From acclaimed actress Robin Wright comes her directorial debut Land, the poignant story of one woman’s search for meaning in the vast and harsh American wilderness. Edee (Wright), in the aftermath of an unfathomable event, finds herself unable to stay connected to the world she once knew and in the face of that uncertainty, retreats to the magnificent, but unforgiving, wilds of the Rockies. After a local hunter (Demián Bichir) brings her back from the brink of death, she must find a way to live again.

Land debuts at the Sundance Film Festival, and then arrives in theaters on February 12, 2021.