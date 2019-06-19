Kung Fu Panda continues to kick butt on the small screen, as Po and his disciples prepare for another great adventure in the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny. While the colorful ensembles of the first three smash hit Kung Fu Panda movies appear sparingly in DreamWorks’ streaming platform series, the Kung Fu Panda The Paws of Destiny season 2 trailer does give us a glimpse at Po’s growth as a master of martial arts students — all while retaining his lovable goofiness.

Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny Season 2 Trailer

Jack Black may no longer be voicing our favorite fighting panda, but as voiced by Mick Wingert (Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness), Po is still the dumpling-loving martial arts master we know and love. But now he has four disciples to oversee, and an all-new threat to defeat in the second season of DreamWorks’ Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny. The series seems to capture the kooky comedy and thrilling action of the first three films, while the animation is impressively high-quality for a spin-off TV series. The first season was fairly well-received and recommended as a must-see for Kung Fu Panda fans.

Created by Emmy Award-winning executive producers Mitch Watson (All Hail King Julien), Elliott Owen (All Hail King Julien), and Lane Lueras (The Adventures of Puss in Boots), the series also features the voices of Chrissy Metz (This Is Us), Haley Tju (Bella and the Bulldogs), Laya DeLeon Hayes (Doc McStuffins), Gunnar Sizemore, Makana Say, James Hong (Kung Fu Panda Franchise), and Amy Hill (Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness).

Here’s the synopsis for Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny season 2:

In the second season of DreamWorks Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny, Po and the now-famous Four Constellations–Nu Hai, Bao, Fan Tong, and Jing– are summoned by the Emperor to the Forbidden City. But things are not as they seem when the heroes discover a villain’s evil plot to overthrow China. And as Po finally gets the hang of being a teacher, he suffers an existential crisis when he fears the panda kids might not need him anymore. As Po learns he not only has a lot to teach the kids, but they have a lot to teach him too, the pandas must draw from their chi and all their kung fuknowledge to defeat evil in an explosive and epic battle.

Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny Season 2 premieres on Amazon Prime Video on July 5, 2019.