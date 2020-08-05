Bad news: Halloween is canceled…at Knott’s Berry Farm. Every Halloween season, the Southern California park hosts Knott’s Scary Farm, a seasonal haunt in which the park is transformed into “160 acres of horror.” But due to the coronavirus (which is still around, believe it or not!), this year’s event has been canceled, with promises to return in 2021.

While Halloween as a holiday can never, ever be canceled (Halloween lives deep inside your hearts, friends), events surrounding the most spooktacular time of the year are likely to be put on hold for the foreseeable future. Universal has already canceled its Halloween Horror Nights in Florida and California, and now SoCal’s Knott’s Berry Farm has decided to pull the plug on their Halloween event, Knott’s Scary Farm.

Here’s the official statement:

Regrettably, due to continued operating restrictions related to the pandemic, we have had to make the very difficult decision to cancel our highly anticipated 2020 Knott’s Scary Farm event. The unique features of Scary Farm will not allow us to operate within the constraints recommended by the CDC and public health experts. We know that this news is disappointing, but we look forward with great enthusiasm to making 2021 Knott’s Scary Farm our best year ever.

Knott’s Scary Farm bills itself as the “largest and most haunting Halloween event in Southern California, with unimaginable scares and innovative thrills that can’t be found anywhere else. The fully transformed theme park features uniquely haunted mazes and attractions, sinister shows and more than 1,000 horrifying creatures lurking in the fog and hiding in every corner of the park. These haunted attractions have the ingredients of a truly terrifying nightmare. But unlike most dreams, Knott’s Scary Farm is a nightmare you can’t wake up from – which makes it the thing to do for Halloween.”

I’ve never been to Knott’s Berry Farm (I live in New Jersey, we don’t have cool stuff like that here), but I am a big fan of all things Halloween, and I’m sure many haunted attractions across the country are going to have to face the tough decision of shutting down completely this year. It’s unfortunate, and it really could’ve been avoided, but we’re since we’re currently stuck in some sort of nightmarish simulation, these are the cards we’ve been dealt.